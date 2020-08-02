The Pacific Dogwood is the flower of British Columbia. What is British Columbia’s official tree? (Walter Seigmund/Wikicommons)

QUIZ: How much do you know about British Columbia?

On this B.C. Day long weekend, put your knowledge of our province to the test

Monday, Aug. 3 was British Columbia Day, a day to celebrate this amazing province.

In honour of the day and the province, here are a few questions about British Columbia, provincial landmarks, symbols and historical facts.

Good luck.


READ ALSO: QUIZ: A summer’s day on the water

READ ALSO: QUIZ: In honour of Prince George

READ ALSO: QUIZ: Are you ready for some summer reading?

To report a typo, email:
news@summerlandreview.com.


news@summerlandreview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Contests

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

 

The British Columbia flag is a distinctive image in this province. When was this flag adopted? (Black Press file photo)

Previous story
White Rock woman crocheting ‘ear savers’ for frontline workers

Just Posted

QUIZ: How much do you know about British Columbia?

On this B.C. Day long weekend, put your knowledge of our province to the test

Not enough science to back return-to-school plan, says White Rock dad

Bernard Trest and his son have launched a Facebook page to rally parents with similar concerns

‘Dangerous game’ on rail line killed South Surrey teen in 2018: coroner

Jack Stroud, 15, died on July 4, 2018 after being struck by a passenger train

Memorial Park pay binoculars set to return to White Rock

Council approves replacement installation of beachfront viewfinders

Surrey Fire Fighters Charitable Society modifies annual golf tournament for COVID-19

Society first looked at hosting virtual event

B.C.’s daily COVID-19 case count jumps to 50

One new care facility outbreak reported in Burnaby

Wild’s Mathew Dumba makes anti-racism speech, kneels ahead of Blackhawks vs. Oilers

Matt Dumba, 26, took to center ice to speak on behalf of fellow members of the Hockey Diversity Alliance

Programs at 3 of 17 medical schools in Canada aim for equity for Black students

She applied to the medical school anyway through the Black Student Application Program

Researchers look for unique ways to continue studies as COVID-19 changes methods

Collecting data has become difficult as COVID-19 puts a damper on research and labs can’t be used

Fishing lodge ‘shocked’ by B.C. ban on travel to Haida Gwaii as COVID-19 cases spike

West Coast Fishing Club ‘shocked and stunned’ by travel restriction put in place July 30

Abused dog rescued on Vancouver Island is now a happy hound

Adopted owner grateful for staff at WAVE

Do not plant mystery seeds received in mail, warns CFIA

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency is investigating unsolicited packages of seeds

B.C. health-care workers asked to share experiences of racism as part of independent probe

The survey is part of an independent investigation on discrimination in healthcare

No charges laid following motor vehicle accident involving Langley RCMP officer

Crash occurred July 1, 2019 between an off-duty cop driving an SUV and a motorcyclist

Most Read