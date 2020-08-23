QUIZ: Exploring the World Wide Web

On Aug. 23, 1991, the World Wide Web was released to the public. How much do you know about the web?

The World Wide Web was released to the public 29 years ago, on Aug. 23, 1991.

Since then, it has revolutionized information technology and today, billions of people around the world use the internet on a daily basis.

How much do you know about the World Wide Web and its effect on daily life?

Put your knowledge to the test with these 12 questions.


The Apple iPhone provides internet access to its users, wherever they are. When was this phone introduced to the public? (Pixabay) Do you know how many active users are on the Facebook social media platform? (Dreamstime/TNS)

Twitter is a widely used social media platform. How many tweets are sent each day on this platform? (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

