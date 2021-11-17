White Rock Baptist Church is inviting the public to help put together the world’s largest puzzle on Nov. 20, 2021. (White Rock Baptist Church Facebook photo)

White Rock Baptist Church is inviting the public to help put together the world’s largest puzzle on Nov. 20, 2021. (White Rock Baptist Church Facebook photo)

Puzzling event to unfold at White Rock Baptist Church

Public invited to get piece of the action during Nov. 20 Guinness World Record attempt

White Rock Baptist Church is gearing up to piece together a record this weekend, and they’re inviting anyone who’d like to be a part of the fun to join them.

Efforts are to get underway at 9 a.m. on Saturday (Nov. 20) to build the world’s largest puzzle – Ravensburger’s 40,320-piece ‘Memorable Disney Moments’ creation.

Information at ravensburger.us notes it has been confirmed by Guinness World Records as “the largest commercially made puzzle in the world.” Highlighting 10 Disney movies, it measures just over six feet by 22 feet once completed, weighs approximately 44 lbs and takes around 600 hours to put together, the website adds.

READ MORE: PHOTOS: White Rock Trunk Or Treat event draws 375

Pastor Hannah Juras said everyone is welcome to pitch in Saturday.

“It is absolutely a public event,” Juras said of the puzzling endeavour, for which 14 hours have been allocated. “We would love for anyone to pop by and participate in building the puzzle! It’s so big we need all hands on deck.”

Plans for the day also include other Disney-themed fun, such as trivia and prizes. The movies featured in the puzzle will also be playing in the background, the church’s Facebook event invitation notes.

As Saturday’s event will be held indoors, masks will be mandatory and proof of vaccination will be required for everyone aged 12 and older.

The church is located at 1657 140 St.


tholmes@peacearchnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

www.peacearchnews.com/newsletters

Community

Previous story
PHOTOS: Sources’ ‘Roses’ gala raises $300K for mental health

Just Posted

Flood waters cover Highway 1 in Abbotsford, B.C., Tuesday, Nov. 16, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
BREAKING: B.C. declares state of emergency amid devastating floods, landslides

Darlene Bennett holds a piece of paper showing how many eligible Surrey voters signed the Surrey Police Vote petition. (Aaron Hinks photo)
OUR VIEW: Surrey cop referendum pressure now on NDP MLAs

Volunteers at the Gurdwara Dukh Nivaran Sahib prep meals for shipment to those stranded in Hope. (Facebook/Amarjit Singh Dhadwar photo)
Surrey volunteers ship 3,000 meals to flood-stranded Hope

File photo
Surrey’s economic rebound driven by health care, natural resources, public admin, tech