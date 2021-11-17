Puzzling event to unfold at White Rock Baptist Church

Public invited to get piece of the action during Nov. 20 Guinness World Record attempt

White Rock Baptist Church is inviting the public to help put together the world’s largest puzzle on Nov. 20, 2021. (White Rock Baptist Church Facebook photo)

White Rock Baptist Church is gearing up to piece together a record this weekend, and they’re inviting anyone who’d like to be a part of the fun to join them.

Efforts are to get underway at 9 a.m. on Saturday (Nov. 20) to build the world’s largest puzzle – Ravensburger’s 40,320-piece ‘Memorable Disney Moments’ creation.

Information at ravensburger.us notes it has been confirmed by Guinness World Records as “the largest commercially made puzzle in the world.” Highlighting 10 Disney movies, it measures just over six feet by 22 feet once completed, weighs approximately 44 lbs and takes around 600 hours to put together, the website adds.

Pastor Hannah Juras said everyone is welcome to pitch in Saturday.

“It is absolutely a public event,” Juras said of the puzzling endeavour, for which 14 hours have been allocated. “We would love for anyone to pop by and participate in building the puzzle! It’s so big we need all hands on deck.”

Plans for the day also include other Disney-themed fun, such as trivia and prizes. The movies featured in the puzzle will also be playing in the background, the church’s Facebook event invitation notes.

As Saturday’s event will be held indoors, masks will be mandatory and proof of vaccination will be required for everyone aged 12 and older.

The church is located at 1657 140 St.

