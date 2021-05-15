Pushed back a year, Surrey students well on their way to Relay for Life fundraising goal

The leadership team at Johnston Heights Secondary is looking to raise money for the Canadian Cancer Society through the Relay for Life, planned as an online and in-person event (following COVID-19 restrictions) for the week of June 1 to 7.

More than two weeks before their weeklong fundraiser for the Canadian Cancer Society is set to take place, the Johnston Heights Leadership Team has already raised about a quarter of the funds.

The leadership team at Johnston Heights Secondary is looking to raise money for the society through the Relay for Life, planned as an online and in-person event (following COVID-19 restrictions) for the week of June 1 to 7. The event includes walks, scavenger hunts and more.

Cody Garcia, the marketing captain for the school’s Relay for Life, said the event was originally set for June 2020, “but the pandemic forced us to postpone it.”

They’re now looking to raise $6,500, but Cody said the leadership team has already raised 25 per cent of the goal with a few weeks to spare. Cody said the team hopes to raise more money than originally planned.

“We do this event for many different reasons, unique to everyone in the committee and school. But collectively, we want to honour and remember those we’ve lost to cancer, to invite participants of all ages to come together and celebrate the cancer survivors in our communities, to send a powerful message of hope for those living with the disease,” said Cody.

People can sign up or donate to Johnston Heights Leadership Team’s Relay for Life at relayforlife.ca/johnstonheights.

According to the Canadian Cancer Society’s websit, Relay for Life “unites students to raise money for game-changing research into all cancers.”



