City Dream Centre volunteers with their “pumpkin patch” at Prince Charles Elementary in Surrey on Tuesday, Oct. 27. (submitted photo)

City Dream Centre volunteers with their “pumpkin patch” at Prince Charles Elementary in Surrey on Tuesday, Oct. 27. (submitted photo)

‘Pumpkin patch’ brought to Surrey inner-city schools where COVID cancelled field trips

Work done by volunteers with Surrey-based City Dream Centre

Some Surrey kids don’t get to visit a pumpkin patch this month, so one community group is bringing the pumpkins to them.

This week, in a pre-Halloween initiative, City Dream Centre volunteers plan to set up pumpkin patches in the fields of four of Surrey’s inner-city schools, starting at Prince Charles Elementary on Tuesday (Oct. 27).

The pumpkins will be placed in the early morning, and classes of students will take turns visiting their very own pumpkin patch in the afternoon, with COVID-19 precautions in place.

The Surrey-based City Dream Centre organization runs Adopt-A-School programs at schools where poverty is a problem.

“Many thanks to Aldor Acres and Real Canadian Superstore for donating the majority of the pumpkins for this project,” the group said in an email about their “Pumpkin Project.”

The news release quotes Laurie Larsen, chair of Surrey’s Board of Education. She said City Dream Centre has a longstanding partnership with the district and has supported a number of initiatives across Surrey Schools.

“Going to the pumpkin patch is an annual field trip for many of our schools, and unfortunately due to the pandemic, we’ve had to cancel some of these trips,” Larsen noted. “City Dream Centre volunteers were able to step in and provide a special experience for our students at participating schools so they could enjoy the pumpkin patch in a safe and fun way. Thank you to City Dream Centre, their volunteers, and the pumpkin providers for this experience – our students will definitely enjoy it!”

• RELATED STORY, from April 2020: 1,000 food hampers packed for delivery to students of Surrey’s inner-city schools.

Last April, City Dream Centre delivered close to 1,000 hampers of food to students and families at inner-city schools, along with seniors and others in need during the COVID-19 pandemic. The volunteer hamper packing was done at Horizon Church, on 66A Avenue in Newton.

City Dream Centre’s Adopt-a- School program now has 14 of Surrey’s 32 inner-city schools “adopted out,” along with nine schools in other areas of the Lower Mainland.


tom.zillich@surreynowleader.com
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow Tom on Twitter

Halloween

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

 

Donna Lomax, principal of Prince Charles Elementary in Surrey, with pumpkins brought to the school by City Dream Centre on Tuesday, Oct. 27. (submitted photo)

Donna Lomax, principal of Prince Charles Elementary in Surrey, with pumpkins brought to the school by City Dream Centre on Tuesday, Oct. 27. (submitted photo)

Previous story
VIDEO: Boaters encounter pod of humpbacks in Georgia Strait

Just Posted

Washington State Department of Agriculture workers, wearing protective suits and working vacuumed a nest of Asian giant hornets from a tree Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020, in Blaine, Wash. Scientists in Washington state discovered the first nest earlier in the week of so-called murder hornets in the United States and worked to wipe it out Saturday morning to protect native honeybees. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)
Nest of ‘murder hornets’ found near South Surrey

String of traps set up along border to capture Asian giant hornets

Loretta Hibbs (right), founder and president of Surrey-based City Dream Centre, with Kelly Voros (foreground), the organization's executive administrator. (submitted photo)
‘Pumpkin patch’ brought to Surrey inner-city schools where COVID cancelled field trips

Work done by volunteers with Surrey-based City Dream Centre

B.C.’s Court of Appeal is in Vancouver. (File photo: Tom Zytaruk)
Judgment reserved in Surrey Six slayings appeals

Six men were killed in suite 1505 of the Balmoral Tower in Whalley on Oct. 19, 2007

File photo
Hundreds of Canadian chambers support Surrey Board of Trade’s call for pension fix

Up to 12 million Canadian workers don’t have pension plans other than CPP

Tyler Joe Miller. (submitted photo)
Record-setting second hit song for Surrey’s Tyler Joe Miller, who’s ‘stoked for what’s next’

I Would Be Over Me Too song follows Pillow Talkin’ up the country charts

Carolyn and Steve Touhey came across a pod of humpback whales while on their boat Sunday, Oct. 25. Photo supplied
VIDEO: Boaters encounter pod of humpbacks in Georgia Strait

Pod spotted between Comox and Texada Island

It’s been eight years since Gordon Spencer (pictured), and cousin, ‘Lil’ Bruce Mayo, were gunned down in a home in Langley, and Spencer’s widow is hoping someone who knows something will step up (file)
Eight years on and still no answers in Langley double murder

Wife of victim makes public appeal for people with information to come forward

Langley resident Sean Nugent, who died in 2019 shortly he saved a swimmer from drowning, has been awarded a posthumous medal for bravery by the Royal Canadian Humane Association (Courtesy Nugent family)
Langley man who died after saving swimmer receives posthumous medal for bravery

Sean Nugent rescued woman from Hayward Lake near Mission in July of 2019

Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau provides an update on the COVID pandemic during a press conference in Ottawa on Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
Trudeau says pandemic ‘really sucks,’ and that Christmas gatherings are up in the air

The prime minister encouraged residents to continue to follow the advice of local health authorities

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

The Williams Lake Indian Band is stipulating no-go zones for mushroom picking in areas burned by last summer’s wildfires. 100 Mile Free Press photo
Who controls mushroom harvesting on Indigenous lands?

‘We don’t necessarily know where the mushrooms grow, how old the stands need to be, those types of things.’

Canadian and American flags fly near the Ambassador Bridge at the Canada/USA border crossing in Windsor, Ont. on Saturday, March 21, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Rob Gurdebeke
U.S. election results one factor that could impact immigration to Canada next year

The survey polled 1,523 Canadians between Oct. 23 and Oct. 25

A man was arrested in Nanaimo for spray-painting an RCMP vehicle. (File photo)
RCMP vehicle spray-painted while Nanaimo officer responds to vandalism incident

Arrest made outside donut shop

Most Read