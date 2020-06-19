Coun. David Chesney, a regular Tuesday volunteer, and White Rock Rotary past president Bob Livesey, accept a $600 donation from Mahdi Hei for the Feed My City hot lunch program on June 9. (Contributed photo)

Public pitches in to pay for White Rock community lunch program

White Rock Rotary and city initiative fills gap in services during pandemic

White Rock Rotary Club’s initiative to supply free hot lunches to the homeless – and others enduring economic hardship during the COVID-19 pandemic – has been getting a boost from the public.

The Feed My City hot meal program is a partnership between the club, the City of White Rock and Joan McMurtry – who, as a private citizen, was concerned that people have been suffering from the closing down of various church community dinner programs. It has been distributing the lunches at the uptown parking lot at Johnston Road and Russell Avenue since May 21.

The Monday-Tuesday-Thursday-Friday program – for which lunches are supplied at cost by Red Rose Restaurant and Seriously Good Catering – joins a sandwich lunch program operated at the site each Wednesday by Peace Portal Alliance Church.

“We’ve been getting donations from people walking by – they’ve noticed the Rotary emblems and asked ‘what are you guys doing?’” said club past-president Raj Rajogopal, one of the organizers of the Feed My City project.

“When we’ve told them, a number have reached into their wallets and given us $2o and $50 – donations like that.”

Largest individual donation to date came from Peninsula resident and businessman Mahdi Hei, who presented Rotary volunteers with a $600 cheque on June 9.

“That essentially pays for a week,” said Rajogopal, who noted the donation had been arranged by community volunteer Moti Bali.

He added that, between donations received from the public and club members, the project now has enough capital on hand to fund another six weeks of lunches.

Hopes are that the hot lunch program can be continued until the end of the year, or at least until church groups are able to get their community dinner programs up and running again, he said.


alex.browne@peacearchnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

RotaryWhite Rock

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Emergency fund put to work as 1,000 food hampers being sent to Surrey families

Just Posted

Homicide team takes over South Surrey death investigation

Police say woman in her 30s was brought to hospital June 17 with serious injuries

LETTER: Dog owners, sports fields are not your own personal off-leash parks

It’s shocking that during COVID-19, dog owners carry on as usual, disregarding laws that don’t suit them

Public pitches in to pay for White Rock community lunch program

White Rock Rotary and city initiative fills gap in services during pandemic

Reaction to South Surrey racial-slur video could lead to charges: RCMP

Police say incident itself not a hate crime, but public response could be deemed criminal

Unruly Surrey passenger charged, forces Toronto-bound plane to divert to Winnipeg

A 60-year-old man from Surrey is charged with mischief over $5,000

B.C. premier eyes Phase Three of COVID-19 restart plan for ‘sometime next week’

This could allow for internal travel restrictions to be lifted, John Horgan says

700km in on a walk across Canada, B.C. man passes through Okanagan

Benjamin Pinch talks dropping everything to fulfill his lifelong dream of walking across the country

Independent school teacher one of eight new COVID-19 cases in B.C.

The new cases are part of the 190 active test-positive cases in the province

Investigation of murdered Vancouver Island teen concluded, say police

Nanaimo RCMP confirm findings of Makayla Chang murder investigation forwarded to Crown counsel

B.C. requires liquor-style “selling it right” course for cannabis retailers

Stores now allowed clear windows, with no products shown

Former B.C. MP calls for more RCMP oversight

Nathan Cullen says when groups of people lose trust in police, policing becomes impossible

Steven Point named the first Indigenous chancellor of UBC

‘Steven Point is truly an inspiration, not only for the UBC community, but all of B.C.’ says UBC prez

B.C. man offers ‘diamonds’ to woman and then stays on her property for 5 hours

Abbotsford Police say intruder has been identified and has mental-health issues

B.C. Ferries reopening cafeterias on certain vessels

Travellers will be able to get hot menu items on Departure Bay-Horseshoe Bay sailings

Most Read