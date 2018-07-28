Princess Party returns to White Rock

9th annual event allows youngsters to mingle with ‘royalty’

Youngsters got to experience royalty Saturday at the 2018 White Rock Princess Party. (Aaron Hinks photos)

Youngsters got to experience royalty Saturday at the 9th annual White Rock Princess Party.

Children got to play, paint, craft, and sing along with Disney princesses at Centennial Arena.

The nearly sold-out event serves as a fundraiser for a new all abilities playground in Centennial Park, which is almost complete.

The royal guests included Disney’s Elsa and Anna from Frozen, princess Moana, and Rapunzel and Flynn Rider from Disney’s film Tangled.