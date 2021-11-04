Holy Trinity Anglican Church acting pastor Wes Hills aims to host weekly ‘Priest at Large’ sessions at Laura’s Coffee Corner, starting Nov. 4, 2021. (File photo/holytrinitywhiterock.org photo)

‘Priest at Large’ launches at White Rock coffee shop

Holy Trinity Anglican Church’s Priest-in-Charge Wes Hills ‘ready to chat about pretty much anything’

Holy Trinity Anglican Church’s acting pastor is debuting his “public office hours” today (Nov. 4) at Laura’s Coffee Corner in White Rock.

According to an email sent to congregants and shared with Peace Arch News, Rev. Wes Hills will be at the 15259 Pacific Ave. coffee shop from 1-3 p.m., “ready to chat about pretty much anything with anyone who drops by.”

Hills notes a similar ‘Priest at Large’ initiative he did at his last church near Chicago was “very popular.”

“It offers an opportunity for those who may have reservations about the church, religion, clergy, etc. to meet me in an informal setting,” Hills explains.

“The fact that I am, for now at least, still an American and was a trial lawyer for over twelve years might also prompt others to stop by for coffee and a chat, just out of curiosity,” he adds.

Hills stepped into role of Priest-in-Charge at the White Rock church in May of this year. Arriving with his wife Terri from Bellingham, Wash., he took up the ministry full-time following their mandatory two-week quarantine.

He may be reached at 236-412-3519.


Community

