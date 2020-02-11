I Heart Tulips, run by Onos Greenhouses Ltd. of Chilliwack, will be on display in Metropolis at Metrotown on Saturday, March 7 for one day only. (Submitted)

Popular Chilliwack tulip festival brings one-day pop-up event to Metrotown mall

Live tulips will bloom at one-day indoor display in support of Variety – the Children’s Charity

A Chilliwack company is once again bringing thousands of live tulips to a mall in Burnaby for its one-day indoor flower show.

I Heart Tulips, run by Onos Greenhouses Ltd. of Chilliwack, will be on display in Metropolis at Metrotown on Saturday, March 7. It’s the largest one-day indoor tulip display in Canada.

“I was overwhelmed by the success of the first I Heart Tulips event in 2019,” owner Kate Onos-Gilbert said.

On March 7, an awe-inspiring installation of 14,000 live tulips will be unveiled in Metropolis at Metrotown’s Grand Court. Arranged in multiple heart shapes, the multi-coloured tulips will be on display for one day only.

Visitors to Burnaby’s famous shopping destination will have the opportunity to view the full display of tulips from all three levels of the mall, from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. For the rest of the day, the tulips will be available for picking, at a cost of eight stems for $5 or 20 stems for $10. Proceeds will go to Variety – the Children’s Charity, which has been providing direct help to B.C. children with special needs for more than 50 years.

The first I Heart Tulips event debuted in January of last year and was a great success. The event was created by Onos-Gilbert and Davy Onos from Onos Greenhouses Ltd. and founders of Tulips of the Valley – the company behind the enormously popular Chilliwack Tulip Festival and the Chilliwack Sunflower Festival, which take place in Chilliwack each year.

READ MORE: Tulips of the Valley make beautiful display

READ MORE: Chilliwack to host the Fraser Valley’s first sunflower festival

I Heart Tulips will also feature various photo opportunities and pose-worthy selfie locations, including life-sized photo frames, a replica mini flower stand, and an adorable tulip-filled baby carriage. Keepsake Polaroids will be available for an additional donation, with all proceeds going to Variety – the Children’s Charity.

“I look forward to delighting visitors of Metropolis at Metrotown once again this year. And, of course, I’m honoured that Variety will again benefit from the proceeds of the event — they’re a cause that has long been close to my heart,” Onos-Gilbert said.

 

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on?
Email: jenna.hauck@theprogress.com
Twitter: @PhotoJennalism

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Cancer counselling session tabs picked up by Property Twins

Just Posted

White Rock couple on coronavirus-quarantined ship urge Canada/UK governments to step up

In limbo off Japan, Nigel Finch-Cole and spouse Patrick also make polite plea for Timmy’s coffee

Surrey family leaps from third-storey balcony to escape fire

It happened at 14555 68th Ave., at 2:55 a.m. A smoke alarm woke them up

PHOTOS: Steel School Irish dancers hit Surrey stage for ‘Winter’ showcase

World championship-level dancers among those featured on Saturday

Cancer counselling session tabs picked up by Property Twins

Jamie and Chris Ruscheinski used extra funds from Gone Country to pay for counciling services

Longtime Surrey youth coach gets suspended sentence for 2 counts of voyeurism

Randy Downes had coached youth sports in the Lower Mainland for three decades

VIDEO: B.C. legislature pipeline protest camp disrupts throne speech ceremonies

Military parade, inspection by Lt. Governor Janet Austin cancelled

2010 Winter Olympics have led to a decade of Canadian confidence in sport

Canada aimed to win the most medals in 2010, and it won the most golds

Popular Chilliwack tulip festival brings one-day pop-up event to Metrotown mall

Live tulips will bloom at one-day indoor display in support of Variety – the Children’s Charity

Coroner emphasizes jury’s recommendations in B.C. teen’s overdose death

16-year-old Elliot Eurchuk died of a fentanyl overdose in 2018

‘Reaper of death:’ Fearsome new dinosaur species discovered in Alberta

Tyrannosaur not believed to have been a direct ancestor of T. rex, but its own evolutionary offshoot

Port Alberni teen runner challenges Trudeau to race

Mackenzie Loyer has invited Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to the Paper Chase in Port Alberni

RCMP to wrap up court injunction action at ground zero of northern B.C. pipeline dispute

Enforcement of the injunction began early in the morning on Feb. 6

B.C. ceramic artist launches residency project to support future potters

The Mary Fox Legacy Project will maintain Fox’s home gallery and offer artist residencies to potters

Vancouver Island couple lucky to be alive as rock slide crushes their truck

Evening drive around Cowichan Lake turns into nightmare

Most Read