Popular Chilliwack tulip festival brings one-day pop-up event to Metrotown mall

Live tulips will bloom at one-day indoor display in support of Variety – the Children’s Charity

I Heart Tulips, run by Onos Greenhouses Ltd. of Chilliwack, will be on display in Metropolis at Metrotown on Saturday, March 7 for one day only. (Submitted)

A Chilliwack company is once again bringing thousands of live tulips to a mall in Burnaby for its one-day indoor flower show.

I Heart Tulips, run by Onos Greenhouses Ltd. of Chilliwack, will be on display in Metropolis at Metrotown on Saturday, March 7. It’s the largest one-day indoor tulip display in Canada.

“I was overwhelmed by the success of the first I Heart Tulips event in 2019,” owner Kate Onos-Gilbert said.

On March 7, an awe-inspiring installation of 14,000 live tulips will be unveiled in Metropolis at Metrotown’s Grand Court. Arranged in multiple heart shapes, the multi-coloured tulips will be on display for one day only.

Visitors to Burnaby’s famous shopping destination will have the opportunity to view the full display of tulips from all three levels of the mall, from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. For the rest of the day, the tulips will be available for picking, at a cost of eight stems for $5 or 20 stems for $10. Proceeds will go to Variety – the Children’s Charity, which has been providing direct help to B.C. children with special needs for more than 50 years.

The first I Heart Tulips event debuted in January of last year and was a great success. The event was created by Onos-Gilbert and Davy Onos from Onos Greenhouses Ltd. and founders of Tulips of the Valley – the company behind the enormously popular Chilliwack Tulip Festival and the Chilliwack Sunflower Festival, which take place in Chilliwack each year.

I Heart Tulips will also feature various photo opportunities and pose-worthy selfie locations, including life-sized photo frames, a replica mini flower stand, and an adorable tulip-filled baby carriage. Keepsake Polaroids will be available for an additional donation, with all proceeds going to Variety – the Children’s Charity.

“I look forward to delighting visitors of Metropolis at Metrotown once again this year. And, of course, I’m honoured that Variety will again benefit from the proceeds of the event — they’re a cause that has long been close to my heart,” Onos-Gilbert said.

