Pop-up detachment held in Crescent Beach

Aaron Hinks photo A BNSF police officer chats with youngsters and gives them trinkets at RCMP’s pop-up detachment Thursday. BNSF was on scene to promote rail safety.

Surrey RCMP and its community partners set up a pop-up detachment in Crescent Beach Thursday, teaching the community about crime-prevention tips.

The Mounties were joined by a representative from BNSF and a member of the BNSF police force; Block Watch volunteers; Lockout Auto Crime volunteers; ICBC; 529 Garage, which is a community-powered bike recovery service; and IMPACT, which is an auto crime enforcement team.

Each organization set up tents in Blackie Spit park, and promoted everything from rail safety to how to prevent auto crime.

Block Watch volunteers were encouraging more neighbourhoods to start a watch program. A volunteer told Peace Arch News at the event, which ran from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., that there are approximately 230 Block Watch programs in South Surrey and approximately 800, total, for the city.

BNSF was there to promote rail safety and warn people to stay off the tracks.

A representative from the organization told PAN that they also planned on attending the White Rock Sea Festival, which took place on the weekend.

While young families and adults conversed with the community-service groups, volunteers went car-to-car, checking for visible valuables.

Volunteers placed “tickets” on vehicles that warned the owner if valuables were left in plain sight, which could make their vehicle a target for thieves. Something as simple as a phone charger or a loose cable could be enough for a thief to break into a vehicle, a volunteer told PAN.

Volunteers from 529 Garage spent the day placing identification stickers on bicycles.

Each sticker included a serial number, which could make it easier for police to return the bicycle to the rightful owner if it were to be stolen.