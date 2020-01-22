Jasper (left) and Jake bring comfort to the members of the Abbotsford Police Department as needed. Jasper is retiring at the end of April, and Jake is hoping to take his place. (Photo of Jake by Dale Klippenstein)

Pooches Jasper and Jake bring comfort to Abbotsford Police Department

Comfort dogs there for cuddles and play time when needed

When members of the Abbotsford Police Department (APD) are having a tough day, there’s a four-legged furball they can turn to for guaranteed smiles.

The department has a new comfort dog in training: Jake, a playful and energetic 12-week-old golden retriever who loves socializing and cuddles.

Jake hopes to take over from the APD’s current comfort dog, Jasper, a seven-year-old border collie-lab cross who is leaving when his owner, Monique Olinoski, retires at the end of April after 23 years.

APD Sgt. Judy Bird said having a comfort dog around the office provides some levity to what can otherwise be a heavy job.

“It changes the atmosphere. It’s a serious business we’re in,” she said.

Other Lower Mainland police detachments have comfort dogs, and the APD looked at getting one through the Pacific Assistance Dogs Society (PADS) after the fatal shooting of Const. John Davidson in November 2017, but the wait list is two to three years.

Meanwhile, Olinoski – the co-ordinator of the APD’s victim services – was told she could bring in Jasper, a rescue dog who has obedience training, to be a comfort to staff and volunteers.

She has since kept him with her in her department, and whoever wants a visit with Jasper just needs to ask or to drop by.

“Our unit has 55 volunteers, and he greets every one when they walk in the door. Every time a door opens, he is waiting to say hi,” Olinoski said.

“Some staff have supplies of dog treats in their offices for when he stops by and, as a result, he might have 10 extra pounds on him since we started!”

Jasper also provides comfort to victims – for example, when having to relay a traumatic experience to an investigator.

Jake came into the picture when he was adopted at Christmas time by human resources director Patricia Lo.

The puppy instantly bonded with her family and their two other dogs, and Lo thought Jake might make a good fit for the APD, especially with Jasper’s impending departure.

ALSO READ: Vancouver library loans out therapy dogs for 15-minute outings

She asked APD Chief Mike Serr about the possibility of Jake taking over from Jasper, and he was supportive.

Lo has been bringing him into work ever since, getting Jake used to being around lots of people before he goes through advanced obedience training and, hopefully, receives accreditation as a comfort dog.

Lo said that Jake, whom she describes as “affectionate and sweet-natured,” is doing well with the integration.

“He is very adaptable to new surroundings and people. I have brought him through our buildings, and he has met so many people in and out of uniform, and he is social and curious,” she said.

Jake even has his own Instagram account (@jakethegoldenofthenorth) where people can keep up with his adventures and growth.

Lo said having Jasper and Jake around is a boost to the department.

“In this world of policing where our employees have to face challenging situations, having a dog to provide cuddles to when they return to the office is a small gesture that can brighten a day,” she said.

Report an error or send us your tips, photos and video.
Vikki Hopes | Reporter

@VikkiHopes
Send Vikki an email.
Like the Abbotsford News on Facebook.
Follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
White Rock exhibit explores diversity of First Nations languages in B.C.

Just Posted

Borrow $8 billion for Fraser Valley rail link, Abbotsford mayor urges province

Henry Braun urges province to borrow billions to connect Abbotsford & Chilliwack to Metro Vancouver

Cloverdale singer-songwriter to release first song with record label

Single set to be released in February

One dead following pedestrian collision in South Surrey’s Campbell Heights

Incident occurred just after 7 a.m. on 24 Avenue near 188 Street

Surrey RCMP evacuating area near Scott Road and 64th Avenue due to a gas leak

Police say it originated from a restaurant

Elderly pedestrian killed in Vancouver crash with Surrey delivery van

Elderly woman was in marked crosswalk with husband when she was hit

Anti-pipeline protests in support of Wet’suwet’en continue at B.C. government buildings

‘We are unarmed, they have guns,’ protesters chanted on Wednesday morning

Theo the giant pig trimmed down and still looking for love on Vancouver Island

“He’s doing really well, lost quite a few pounds and can run now.”

Pooches Jasper and Jake bring comfort to Abbotsford Police Department

Comfort dogs there for cuddles and play time when needed

Horgan unveils B.C. cabinet shuffle changes

Premier John Horgan has made three major changes to his cabinet

Dog reunited with Tofino owner, months after being taken from beach

Shannon Boothman ‘ecstatic’ at pet’s return after a tip leads to social media search

B.C.’s first ride-hailing app to launch in Tofino, Whistler in February

The Whistle! app will be available in Tofino on Feb.1 and in Whistler Feb. 6.

Councillor resigns in Revelstoke after colleagues approved 67% raise

Council approved a 134 per cent raise for the mayor of Revelstoke

Rolled-over dairy truck in Abbotsford lost 40,000 litres of milk

Truck removed Sunday, Jan. 19, with specialized equipment to upright vehicle

Boy, 13, arrested after alleged assault involving girl at B.C. middle school

Boy alleged to have used ‘inappropriate levels of force’ to injure the girl

Most Read