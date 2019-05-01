Surrey RCMP are looking for youth and adults to submit applications to take part in the police academy this fall. (Submitted photo: Surrey RCMP)

Police academy offers inside look at Surrey RCMP

Mounties looking for youth, adults applicants

If you’ve ever had an interest in policing or want to learn more about the RCMP in Surrey, now is the chance.

Surrey RCMP is accepting applications for the annual police academy, running this fall from Sept. 18 to Nov. 13, every Wednesday night for nine weeks, according to a release from police Wednesday (May 1).

The Citizen and Youth Police Academy, police said, is meant for “any Surrey resident, student or business owner who has an interest in policing or would like to educate themselves further about policing in Surrey.”

“From Frontline officers to specialized investigations to community programming and the criminal justice system, participants are provided an interactive learning environment on policing at Surrey detachment,” the release reads. “The overall objective is to strengthen relationships between the community and the police and to enhance public safety in the city.”

READ ALSO: Surrey volunteer says working with police helps get ‘foot in the door’ with RCMP, April 9, 2019

Surrey RCMP is now accepting youth applications for the annual police academy May 1 to 31. The youth academy is open for students in grades 10 to 12 as of Sept. 12, 2019.

Adults can submit applications for the academy May 31 to July 2.

People interested in applying can find the form at surrey.rcmp.ca and click “Upcoming events.”

Applicants will need to complete and pass a criminal record check (no record or pending charges) and be available to attend all nine sessions.

“Participants in these academies are always surprised to learn how each and every one of them can play an integral role in helping us deter crime and protect personal property,” said Corporal Elenore Sturko. “This is an opportunity to empower our residents and to continue to work with us towards a common goal of a safe and livable Surrey.”

The academy will feature presentations and demonstrations by police officers and staff on a variety of topics, including: day in the life of a patrol officer; drugs and major crime; forensics; mental health addictions; police dog services; traffic investigations; basic law and the court system; and crime prevention.

For more information and for application information, visit surrey.rcmp.ca or email Surrey.CPA-EPA.Surrey@rcmp-grc.gc.ca.


lauren.collins@surreynowleader.com
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow Lauren on Twitter

Previous story
South Surrey students to walk out of class for ‘climate strike’

Just Posted

Corgi race to feature at Cloverdale Rodeo finals

A dozen Corgis will race at the rodeo finals on Monday, May 20

Suspect in Surrey banquet hall shooting turns himself in

Police put a call out April 30 for help identifying the man

WATCH: New ‘Targets’ video takes aim at gang violence in Surrey

Punjabi-language song launched by MMM Music & Films as part of campaign

Cloverdale Reporter staff honoured at community newspaper awards

Advertising, editorial staff recognized for excellence

Police academy offers inside look at Surrey RCMP

Mounties looking for youth, adults applicants

Pee and Poo: Mascots join Metro Vancouver campaign to keep ‘unflushables’ out of toilets

Campaign reminds residents what not to flush into the region’s sewage system

Premier John Horgan calls for Trudeau to get more fuel to B.C.

‘Cordial’ discussion with Alberta Premier Jason Kenney as lawsuit filed

‘Driving force in Canucks coverage:’ Hockey world remembers Jason Botchford

Botchford, known widely for his coverage of the Vancouver Canucks, died at the age of 48

Man accused of causing fatal car crash on Coquihalla expected to plead guilty

George Holowko is in Vancouver court to plead guilty to one count of driving a motor vehicle without due care and attention

B.C. casino regulator calls for better reporting of customer misbehaviour

Survey finds unreported incidents of assault, sexual harassment

Woman turns herself in after wielding a machete in Victoria parking lot dispute: RCMP

Incident near McCallum Road a result of road rage, police believe

Alberta law allows oil cuts to B.C.; Premier Kenney says won’t use right away

The ‘turn off the taps’ bill was passed by Alberta’s former NDP government but never activated

Driver arrested in Burnaby after crashing into parked car

The 46-year-old man faces charges for driving without a licence

Five puppies stolen in B.C. found as thieves try to sell them

Theft from Abbotsford and return of the dogs to owner take place all in one day

Most Read