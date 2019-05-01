Police academy offers inside look at Surrey RCMP

Surrey RCMP are looking for youth and adults to submit applications to take part in the police academy this fall. (Submitted photo: Surrey RCMP)

If you’ve ever had an interest in policing or want to learn more about the RCMP in Surrey, now is the chance.

Surrey RCMP is accepting applications for the annual police academy, running this fall from Sept. 18 to Nov. 13, every Wednesday night for nine weeks, according to a release from police Wednesday (May 1).

The Citizen and Youth Police Academy, police said, is meant for “any Surrey resident, student or business owner who has an interest in policing or would like to educate themselves further about policing in Surrey.”

“From Frontline officers to specialized investigations to community programming and the criminal justice system, participants are provided an interactive learning environment on policing at Surrey detachment,” the release reads. “The overall objective is to strengthen relationships between the community and the police and to enhance public safety in the city.”

Surrey RCMP is now accepting youth applications for the annual police academy May 1 to 31. The youth academy is open for students in grades 10 to 12 as of Sept. 12, 2019.

Adults can submit applications for the academy May 31 to July 2.

People interested in applying can find the form at surrey.rcmp.ca and click “Upcoming events.”

Applicants will need to complete and pass a criminal record check (no record or pending charges) and be available to attend all nine sessions.

“Participants in these academies are always surprised to learn how each and every one of them can play an integral role in helping us deter crime and protect personal property,” said Corporal Elenore Sturko. “This is an opportunity to empower our residents and to continue to work with us towards a common goal of a safe and livable Surrey.”

The academy will feature presentations and demonstrations by police officers and staff on a variety of topics, including: day in the life of a patrol officer; drugs and major crime; forensics; mental health addictions; police dog services; traffic investigations; basic law and the court system; and crime prevention.

For more information and for application information, visit surrey.rcmp.ca or email Surrey.CPA-EPA.Surrey@rcmp-grc.gc.ca.



