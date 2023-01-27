Opposition leader Pierre Poilievre (fourth from left) poses with fellow Conservative MP Kerry-Lynne Findlay and members of the Surrey-White Rock Community Engagement Society board at the society’s Lunar New Year event. (Contributed photo)

Poilievre celebrates Lunar New Year with Surrey-White Rock Chinese-Canadians

Opposition leader ‘shares vision for Canada’ during Year of the Rabbit event

The Surrey-White Rock Community Engagement Society celebrated the Lunar New Year with words and song from country’s official Opposition leader.

Conservative MP Pierre Poilievre led around 80 attendees of the Jan. 23 event in a rendition of Xin Nian Hao (Happy New Year).

According to a news release, Poilievre also shared his vision for Canada with the crowd, emphasizing the richness of the country’s cultural diversity and highlighting the many contributions that Chinese immigrants have made and continue to make.

“It was such an honour to have Mr. Poilievre join us to celebrate the Year of the Rabbit, a celebration that has special significance after 3 years of COVID 19 isolation,” society president Cici Liang said in the release.

READ ALSO: Local Chinese Canadians aim to counter COVID-19 backlash

“People born in a year of the Rabbit are believed to be vigilant, witty, quick minded and ingenious.”

South Surrey-White Rock MP Kerry-Lynne Findlay also attended the evening, which concluded with guests – many of whom were decked out in festive Chinese apparel for the occasion – receiving a gift representing a wish for happiness, love and good fortune.

The Surrey-White Rock Community Engagement Society was founded by Liang primarily to help the local Chinese-Canadian community become more involved in the political process. It also works to build bridges between people of all cultural heritages through education, events and forums, and strives to encourage immigrants of Chinese and other ethnic origins to embrace and participate in the community.


tracy.holmes@peacearchnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

www.peacearchnews.com/newsletters

Lunar New Year

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
‘Whimsical’ night planned for Peace Arch Hospital Gala

Just Posted

George Zaklan rests on a bench in 2022 near Bear Creek Park, near the new stone marker that features his map of Surrey’s “stump farmers” of the 1930s and 1940s. (File photo: Tom Zillich)
Old-time Surrey farmer George Zaklan has died

Cold spell in forecast could bring icy windshields. (Pixabay)
‘Major shift’ from milder January temperatures to cold spell in forecast for Lower Mainland

This year’s Peace Arch Hospital Gala is to feature an Alice in Wonderland theme. (Nicole Baster/Unsplash photo)
‘Whimsical’ night planned for Peace Arch Hospital Gala

Opposition leader Pierre Poilievre (fourth from left) poses with fellow Conservative MP Kerry-Lynne Findlay and members of the Surrey-White Rock Community Engagement Society board at the society’s Lunar New Year event. (Contributed photo)
Poilievre celebrates Lunar New Year with Surrey-White Rock Chinese-Canadians