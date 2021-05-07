PNE’s first-ever built-in-place grand prize home to be constructed in South Surrey

This year’s PNE Prize Home is to be built in-place, in South Surrey. (pneprizehome.ca)

For the first time since launching in 1934, the PNE Prize Home Lottery grand prize will be built in-place – rather than on-site in Vancouver and moved – and organizers have chosen South Surrey as its landing ground.

“This year, as the organization looked at limited in-person touring options due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the decision was made to break with tradition and purchase a Prize Home in the lower mainland, for the first time ever in the PNE Prize Home’s 87-year history,” a news release announced Friday (May 6).

The home is to be built by Langley’s Distrikt Homes, “in a new subdivision on the edge of White Rock, a short distance from that community’s famed beaches… bordering McNally creek and its protected greenspace,” according to the release and information at pneprizehome.ca

Described as “a Modern Masterpiece,” the three-level home is just over 3600 square feet, with four bedrooms and 4.5 bathrooms.

Its main level features open-concept living with walk-out access to a “private backyard oasis.” Three bedrooms are upstairs; a home gym, media room, and a guest bedroom and bathroom are to be downstairs.

The grand prize package is valued at $1.8 million.

Other prizes up for grabs include one of five Chevrolets, $100,000 in cash prizes, a Harley-Davidson motorcycle from Trev Deeley and a $10,000 Yaletown Interiors gift certificate.

For more information or to purchase tickets (two for $30, six for $60 or 15 for $125), visit pneprizehome.ca or call 604-678-4663. The phone lines are open Monday to Friday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and weekends from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Photos and videos are to be posted to the PNE Prize Home’s social accounts throughout the summer.

Four bonus draws are to take place before throughout the summer, with ticket purchasers eligible to win additional cash prizes and a Tofino vacation package. The online/phone ticket purchase deadline for the first early bird draw is June 7.

tholmes@peacearchnews.com

