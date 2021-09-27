‘Plogging’ club members walk while removing trash from Surrey’s Bear Creek Park

The city launched a ‘Love Where You Live’ cleanup campaign last spring

Surrey’s Bear Creek Park is a bit more free of trash, thanks to “plogging” efforts of a local walking club.

Members of Surrey Trekkers Volkssport Club joined in the city’s Love Where You Live campaign by picking up garbage while walking in the park, on Aug. 12 and again Sept. 23.

“This past Thursday, 24 Trekkers and two guests picked up 40 small bags of litter,” club member Valerie Nielsen told the Now-Leader in an email.

Plogging is an activity that combines jogging or walking and picking up litter, with roots in Sweden.

Last spring, the City of Surrey launched its Love Where You Live cleanup campaign by encouraging residents to go plogging in the city.

Whether plogging or not, members of Surrey Trekkers walk three times a week in the Lower Mainland/Fraser Valley. To get involved, email surreytrekkersbc@gmail.com or visit surreytrekkers.com.

The club is keen to welcome new walkers.

“We have a proud heritage as an associate of International Volkssporting with regularly scheduled walks throughout the Lower Mainland. Most walks can be reached using public transit,” says a post on the Trekkers’ website.

“The walks are generally 5 km and 10 km through parks and interesting neighbourhoods. With a diversity of members, conversations while walking are wide and varied. Following walks, walkers often gather for a social lunch at a nearby establishment. Periodically our club gathers for BBQs and Christmas dinner combined with a walk.

“Volkssporting is fun while providing fitness and new friendships.”



