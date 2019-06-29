Canada Day celebrations get underway on White Rock’s waterfront at 10 a.m. Monday. (Gord Goble file photo)

Plenty of ways to celebrate Canada’s birthday in White Rock and Surrey

Events get underway at 10 a.m. Monday, wrap up with fireworks

White Rock’s waterfront is to be the site of day-long celebrations Monday, to mark Canada’s 152nd birthday.

Planned activities for Canada Day by the Bay are to get underway at 10 a.m., and wrap up under the night sky with a fireworks display that begins at 10:15 p.m.

Highlights of the day are to include face painting and root-beer floats at the museum, by donation; formal opening of Memorial Park; a citizenship ceremony (1 p.m.); and live entertainment at the main stage starting at noon.

Main stage entertainment is to include Group Asi Somos, Victoria Anthony, Derby Town, Alexis Lynn, Richard Tichelman, Groove Terminal, 4 Quarter Band, Daysormay and Lovecoast, while entertainment lined up for the community stage includes Music with Marnie, XBa School of Dance, P.J. Talbot’s Rock Camp bands, plus students of the Golden Glory Fitness and Martial Arts and Duniya Dance academies.

West Beach features lined up include vendors along the promenade from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.; a kids zone at Bayview Park, complete with balloon twisting, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.; and, a barbecue hosted by the White Rock firefighters charity association (11 a.m. to 3 p.m.).

At the east end of the waterfront, Surrey Urban Mission is to host a by-donation pancake and sausage breakfast near the Semiahmoo Park bandshell, in the 15700-block of Marine Drive, from 8-11 a.m.

According to a news release, SUMS is also providing volunteers for the Semiahmoo First Nation Canada Day Rock 5k/10k Run – which is to include a mini race for participants younger than six years old – organized by Try Events. Volunteers are still being sought to help out. To get involved, call 604-786-4711.

For more on White Rock’s plans for the day, visit www.whiterockcity.ca

For those wanting to celebrate in Surrey, the City of Surrey’s annual Canada Day event is to take over the Bill Reid Amphitheatre and Cloverdale Agriplex – at 176 Street and 64 Avenue – complete with a rodeo zone, sensory-friendly space and a 200-foot zipline.

Favourites from previous years will also return to the scene, including amusement rides, food trucks and live entertainment on four stages – including Our Lady Peace, Bif Naked and The Hip Show.

The celebration runs all day, kicking off at 10 a.m. and wrapping up with fireworks at 10:30 p.m.

For more information on Surrey’s event, visit www.surrey.ca

 

Previous story
Cloverdale Ladies Auxiliary gives back to community organizations, students

Just Posted

Nighttime drop-in location needed for Surrey’s vulnerable women, girls: working group

Recent forum included women with ‘lived experience’ in the sex trade

VIDEO: Dancers battle it out at Surrey’s first Street Dance Showcase

The city’s ‘grassroots dance community’ was welcome to showcase their skills at Civic Plaza

Bail set at $275,000 for woman accused in death of Surrey teen Bhavkiran Dhesi

Inderdeep Kaur Deo one of five people charged in connection with August 2017 torched- SUV murder

Surrey RCMP looking for missing 55-year-old man

Blair Patelli last seen in Langley on June 26

Cloverdale’s 5 most-read stories of the week, June 21–28

False ‘shots fired’ report, Flamingo Hotel goes out with a bang, and more

VIDEO: Garbage-hauling ship arrives in B.C. after journey from Philippines

Authorities say the containers will be unloaded before being moved to a Burnaby incineration facility

Prospect of breakdancing becoming Olympic sport draws mixed reactions

Mandy Cruz, a 22-year-old breaker in Toronto, said she’s excited at the prospect

Motorcyclist dead after striking parked vehicle in Kamloops

Witness saw man performing CPR near the smashed parked vehicle; police say speed was a factor

B.C. paying foster parents instead of supporting struggling families, experts say

Social work experts and parents say B.C. investing in the wrong end of the child care system

VIDEO: B.C. Sikh man offers unknown culprit behind racist graffiti ‘a cup of tea’

Longtime Williams Lake resident Balhar Dosanjh is a peaceful man

‘Museum of Broken Relationships’ exhibit comes to Canada

The showcase of artifacts that are left behind when love ends is coming to Toronto

Major rock slide in B.C. river raises concerns about salmon spawning

The Department of Fisheries and Oceans Canada is looking at several options to address the problem

Sat-on-cat on the mend after surgery in Kamloops

Charlie had hip surgery after someone sat on him

Canadian icon and hero Terry Fox died 38 years ago today

Historica Canada’s Heritage Minute dedicated to Terry Fox shows his journey of cancer awareness

Most Read