Plenty of ways to celebrate Canada’s birthday in White Rock and Surrey

Events get underway at 10 a.m. Monday, wrap up with fireworks

Canada Day celebrations get underway on White Rock’s waterfront at 10 a.m. Monday. (Gord Goble file photo)

White Rock’s waterfront is to be the site of day-long celebrations Monday, to mark Canada’s 152nd birthday.

Planned activities for Canada Day by the Bay are to get underway at 10 a.m., and wrap up under the night sky with a fireworks display that begins at 10:15 p.m.

Highlights of the day are to include face painting and root-beer floats at the museum, by donation; formal opening of Memorial Park; a citizenship ceremony (1 p.m.); and live entertainment at the main stage starting at noon.

It's Canada Day in just one week! Join us at the museum for face painting and root beer floats by donation! If you'd like to volunteer, please contact us for more details. We'd love to see you! #canadaday2019 #CanadaDay #whiterockmuseum #celebrate #whiterockbc #beachlife pic.twitter.com/cY6XeSoHQB — White Rock Museum (@WhiteRockMuseum) June 25, 2019

Main stage entertainment is to include Group Asi Somos, Victoria Anthony, Derby Town, Alexis Lynn, Richard Tichelman, Groove Terminal, 4 Quarter Band, Daysormay and Lovecoast, while entertainment lined up for the community stage includes Music with Marnie, XBa School of Dance, P.J. Talbot’s Rock Camp bands, plus students of the Golden Glory Fitness and Martial Arts and Duniya Dance academies.

West Beach features lined up include vendors along the promenade from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.; a kids zone at Bayview Park, complete with balloon twisting, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.; and, a barbecue hosted by the White Rock firefighters charity association (11 a.m. to 3 p.m.).

At the east end of the waterfront, Surrey Urban Mission is to host a by-donation pancake and sausage breakfast near the Semiahmoo Park bandshell, in the 15700-block of Marine Drive, from 8-11 a.m.

According to a news release, SUMS is also providing volunteers for the Semiahmoo First Nation Canada Day Rock 5k/10k Run – which is to include a mini race for participants younger than six years old – organized by Try Events. Volunteers are still being sought to help out. To get involved, call 604-786-4711.

For more on White Rock’s plans for the day, visit www.whiterockcity.ca

For those wanting to celebrate in Surrey, the City of Surrey’s annual Canada Day event is to take over the Bill Reid Amphitheatre and Cloverdale Agriplex – at 176 Street and 64 Avenue – complete with a rodeo zone, sensory-friendly space and a 200-foot zipline.

The countdown to Surrey’s annual Canada Day celebration is on!! From amusement rides to skateboard demos, food trucks to Strawberry Teas and headliners @OurLadyPeace and @BIF, there’s a little something for everyone! 🇨🇦https://t.co/4PDOHeBZ2O pic.twitter.com/HMUaPjvn7P — Discover Surrey BC (@DiscoverSurrey) June 25, 2019

Favourites from previous years will also return to the scene, including amusement rides, food trucks and live entertainment on four stages – including Our Lady Peace, Bif Naked and The Hip Show.

The celebration runs all day, kicking off at 10 a.m. and wrapping up with fireworks at 10:30 p.m.

For more information on Surrey’s event, visit www.surrey.ca