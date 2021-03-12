Planning for the City of White Rock’s 2021 Virtual Canada Day is underway, and city officials are inviting input from the community. (Gord Goble file photo)

Planning for the City of White Rock’s 2021 Virtual Canada Day is underway, and city officials are inviting input from the community. (Gord Goble file photo)

Plans underway for White Rock’s virtual Canada Day

Community asked to weigh in on July 1 party

The City of White Rock is inviting the community’s input on plans for its 2021 Virtual Canada Day by the Bay.

READ MORE: Washboard Union to headline White Rock Canada Day celebration

In a news release issued Thursday (March 11), officials said the ‘White Rock Together’-themed event may include in-person activities, if some of the current COVID-19 restrictions are lifted.

However,“with the COVID-19 pandemic expected to limit gathering this July 1, the City is working on details for a second online Canada Day event,” the release states.

Anyone with ideas for what it should include is asked to share those in an online guest book, at talkwhiterock.ca/canadaday before March 29.

Last year’s celebration, the release notes, attracted 10,000 viewers to the city’s Facebook page and YouTube channel to watch both live and recorded performances.

“White Rock’s residents and visitors know how to have fun,” Mayor Darryl Walker said. “In 2020, we enjoyed an excellent event together with top-notch talent, games and prizes – all online. I can’t wait to see what 2021 looks like. Let’s keep getting together online until we can safety gather as a group for Canada Day.”

For event updates, visit whiterockcity.ca/canadaday


