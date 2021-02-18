Pink Shirt Day in Surrey schools is Feb. 24. This year’s theme is ‘Lift Each Other Up’ (stock photo)

Pink Shirt Day in Surrey schools is Feb. 24. This year’s theme is ‘Lift Each Other Up’ (stock photo)

Pink Shirt Day in Surrey schools is Feb. 24

Theme of this year’s anti-bullying campaign is ‘Lift Each Other Up’

Whether your child attends class in-person or remotely, Surrey Schools is reminding students to wear their pink shirts on Wednesday, Feb. 24 to participate in Pink Shirt Day.

The annual event has been encouraging communities to take a stand against bullying for more than a decade, but the usual rallies and school assemblies of previous years will look a little different with the current health and safety protocols.

“Schools are getting creative in the ways they’re getting the message out,” said Sarah McKay, manager of the district’s Safe Schools department, noting many schools are still planning events within cohorts. “The messaging and the reason we have Pink Shirt Day remains the same though, and is an important reminder that respecting one another is not just for one day.”

This year’s theme is “Lift Each Other Up,” reminding students to support each other through kindness and compassion. McKay said it’s just as important for kids to hear anti-bullying messages, whether in the classroom or learning from home, as harassment and intimidation can happen anywhere, including online.

“The urge to stay behind a screen and say something that you wouldn’t to someone’s face has increased for kids, and people need to understand it’s still really impactful,” she said.

According to the Protecting Surrey Students Together (PSST) website (www.psst-bc.ca), some signs to watch for if you think your child or a friend is being bullied include:

· disliking school

· having few to no friends

· lack of focus

· being quiet, withdrawn or gloomy

· being difficult or argumentative

· having unexplained injuries

· low self-esteem

· becoming easily frustrated

While some students may not feel comfortable talking to their parents or teachers if they’re getting bullied, McKay said it’s important parents maintain open communication with their children so they feel safe to come forward and talk to someone about what they’re going through.

“Just make sure they understand that feeling unsafe and bullied isn’t okay,” said McKay. “A school is supposed to be a safe space. And with students on social media and easy access to sending messages to others, conversations about safe internet use are really important as well.”

Students are encouraged to report unsafe behaviour to trusted adults such as parents, teachers and counsellors. The district’s Safe School Liaisons can provide secondary students with help if they are being harassed, and students and parents can also anonymously report unsafe or concerning incidents through www.psst-bc.ca/report-it.

For more resources on bullying, visit psst-bc.ca

Pink Shirt DaySurrey

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Community Kitchen passes fundraising goal for Coldest Night event

Just Posted

Members of the community participate in the 7th annual Coldest Night of the Year event Feb. 22, 2020. This year’s event will have a virtual aspect to it because of COVID, says organizer Courtenay van den Boogaard. (Photo Submitted: Amanda Grewall)
Community Kitchen passes fundraising goal for Coldest Night event

Goal raised from $100k to $150K

Police investigating Wednesday night crash in Fleetwood. (Photo: Shane MacKichan)
Man treated for dog bites after two-vehicle crash in Fleetwood overnight

It happened at about 7 p.m. near 168th Street and 88th Avenue

Alexander Murray, 70, has been missing since the evening of Feb. 17. (Contributed photo)
Surrey RCMP seeking man missing since Wednesday

Alexander Murray, 70, last seen in 5700-block of 175 Street, police say

Surrey councillors Jack Hundial and Brenda Locke. (Photos: Now-Leader files)
Surrey councillors take their fight against Surrey policing transition B.C.-wide

Jack Hundial and Brenda Locke have sent a letter to well over 1,000 elected officials in local governments across the province

Members of the public will have an opportunity to learn more and share their thoughts about a proposal to construct three buildings ranging in height from 12 to 24 storeys in Semiahmoo Town Centre. Virtual information sessions are scheduled for Feb. 23 and 25. (Google map)
Semiahmoo Centre highrise application discussed

Virtual public information meetings scheduled for Feb. 23, 25

Games on a table. (Pixabay.com) **MANDATORY CREDIT**
15 people spread COVID-19 to work, daycare after 50-person games night: Henry

B.C. health officials said 1,533 more cases of COVID-19 had been confirmed over Family Day long weekend

Highway 5 from Hope to Merritt is closed to southbound traffic due to a vehicle incident Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2021. (DriveBC photo)
UPDATE: Highway 5 southbound moving again following vehicle incident

Southbound lanes were closed overnight, reopened after police investigation and vehicle recovery

Calf L125, spotted with mother L86, appears to be in good physical condition. The calf is the first born to L Pod since January 2019. (Photo by Dave Ellifrit/Center for Whale Research)
Researchers confirm new southern resident orca calf

L125 the first baby born to L Pod since January 2019

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Kandace “Kandy” and Donnie Musgrove on their wedding day. (McKenzie Shea Photography)
With days left to live, Vancouver Island woman gets dream wedding

Community vendors pull together to deliver free, last minute wedding

Premier John Horgan posted an apology on Twitter Feb. 17, 2021, to a fellow ‘John Horgan’ who has been receiving complaints about SkyTrain project delays. (John Horgan/Twitter)
People have been complaining about SkyTrain project delays to the wrong John Horgan

Professor John Horgan teaches psychology 4,700 kilometres away in Georgia State University

Photo by Dale Klippenstein
Abbotsford woman awakened by man trying to climb onto her balcony with stolen ladder

Woman awakened by noise on her second-storey apartment balcony

(B.C. government)
Horgan chastising feds for Discovery Islands fish farm decision ‘ironic’: First Nation chief

Wei Wai Kum says province ignored request for Broughton-like-process long before federal involvement

More than 50 people participated in the bar-fishing demonstration fishery on Sept. 9, 2020 on the gravel bars of the Fraser River near Chilliwack. DFO officers ticketed six people and seized four rods. (Jennifer Feinberg/ Chilliwack Progress)
B.C. anglers plead with Ottawa for more salmon openings

Recreationals sector fears another year of restrictions could wipe out the industry

Most Read