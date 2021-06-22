PICTURES: Cloverdale Flea Market reopens

The Cloverdale Flea Market reopened June 20 for the first time in seven months. The market is now open Sundays from 6 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. (Photo: Jason Sveinson) The Cloverdale Flea Market reopened June 20 for the first time in seven months. The market is now open Sundays from 6 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. (Photo: Jason Sveinson) The Cloverdale Flea Market reopened June 20 for the first time in seven months. The market is now open Sundays from 6 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. (Photo: Jason Sveinson) The Cloverdale Flea Market reopened June 20 for the first time in seven months. The market is now open Sundays from 6 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. (Photo: Jason Sveinson) The Cloverdale Flea Market reopened June 20 for the first time in seven months. The market is now open Sundays from 6 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. (Photo: Jason Sveinson) The Cloverdale Flea Market reopened June 20 for the first time in seven months. The market is now open Sundays from 6 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. (Photo: Jason Sveinson) The Cloverdale Flea Market reopened June 20 for the first time in seven months. The market is now open Sundays from 6 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. (Photo: Jason Sveinson) The Cloverdale Flea Market reopened June 20 for the first time in seven months. The market is now open Sundays from 6 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. (Photo: Jason Sveinson) The Cloverdale Flea Market reopened June 20 for the first time in seven months. The market is now open Sundays from 6 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. (Photo: Jason Sveinson) The Cloverdale Flea Market reopened June 20 for the first time in seven months. The market is now open Sundays from 6 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. (Photo: Jason Sveinson) The Cloverdale Flea Market reopened June 20 for the first time in seven months. The market is now open Sundays from 6 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. (Photo: Jason Sveinson) The Cloverdale Flea Market reopened June 20 for the first time in seven months. The market is now open Sundays from 6 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. (Photo: Jason Sveinson) The Cloverdale Flea Market reopened June 20 for the first time in seven months. The market is now open Sundays from 6 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. (Photo: Jason Sveinson)

The Cloverdale Flea Market reopened June 20.

Last week general manager Andy Janes said ahead of the reopening, “We’ve missed our flea market family and we’re looking forward to seeing our vendors and customers again.”

The Cloverdale Flea Market had been running for 47 years and more than 7 million customers have visited the market since its inception.

The flea market is open from 6 a.m. to 3 p.m. every Sunday and is located on the Cloverdale Fairgrounds.



