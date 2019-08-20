More than 350 guests attended the Peace Arch Hospital’s ‘Picnic on the Point’ event, raising $50,000. (Sara Borck Photography)

‘Picnic on the Point’ raises $50K for Peace Arch Hospital

Event temporarily replaced Picnic on the Pier

Due to the partial destruction of White Rock’s iconic pier, Peace Arch Hospital’s annual Picnic on the Pier event had to find a different location this year, however the event was still able to raise $50,000 for “critically-needed” medical equipment.

Gathering at a secret location in Ocean Park on Saturday (Aug. 17), 350 guests attended the ‘Picnic on the Point’ event.

Sponsored by Landmark Premiere Properties, the developer of the under-construction Foster Martin project in White Rock, the event has raised more than $200,000 for the hospital since 2016.

“With White Rock’s beloved pier under construction, we weren’t sure this event would happen this year,” PAH Foundation vice-chairwoman Janice Stasiuk said in a news release.

“We are so thankful one of our supporters offered their spectacular home as the location and that Landmark Premiere Properties was keen to make sure this fundraiser for Peace Arch Hospital went ahead as planned.”

RELATED: 2018 Picnic on the Pier raises $65,000

RELATED: 2016 Picnic on the Pier raises more than $33,000

Guests were served a gourmet picnic dinner of seafood, barbecued chicken, braised beef short ribs, salads, and desserts catered by Blank Canvas Catering.

“Like our partners at the Peace Arch Hospital Foundation we look forward to this special evening all year,” Landmark president Ray Chen said in a news release.

“After four years this annual fundraising evening has become a fixture, one we are proud to host as we celebrate our local hospital and the great work they do for White Rock and Surrey. We’re already looking forward to 2020.”

Organizers are hopeful to bring the event back to the pier next year.

 

