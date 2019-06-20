Picnic on the Point planned for Peace Arch Hospital

With the White Rock pier out of commission, Peace Arch Hospital Foundation has put a new spin on its annual picnic fundraiser.

Picnic on the Point is to take place at “a secret location” on Aug. 17.

According to a news release, the evening event, presented by Landmark Premiere Properties and its Foster Martin development, will be held at “an exclusive and private ocean-front luxury estate in South Surrey that is absolutely stunning.”

Previous events on the pier have raised tens of thousands of dollars for the hospital.

This year, 300 tickets are available to the three-hour soiree, which is to get underway at 6 p.m.; cost is $175 (a tax receipt will be issued for the charitable portion).

Highlights of the evening include live music, “innovative” food stations and “a gorgeous view of the Pacific,” according to the release.

A complimentary shuttle from behind Central Plaza (1530 Foster St.) will be provided to transport guests to and from the event site.

Registration closes at noon on Aug. 17. For more information, call PAHF at 604-535-4520. For tickets, visit www.gifttool.com