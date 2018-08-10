Picnic on the Pier raises $65,000 for all-abilities park

White Rock event a collaboration between hospital foundation, Landmark Premiere Properties

Thursday evening’s Picnic on the Pier event on the White Rock waterfront raised $65,000 for Peace Arch Hospital Foundation’s all-abilities playground initiative.

More than 450 guests attended the “dazzling long table dinner” which was sponsored by Landmark Premiere Properties and held on the White Rock Pier for the third consecutive year.

“When Landmark Premiere Properties suggested this fundraiser to us two years ago, we couldn’t have predicted what a special and spectacular event it would become,” said Geoff Funke, Peace Arch Hospital Foundation’s board chair, in a news release issued Friday.

The playground project is a $900,000 effort involving the hospital foundation, City of White Rock and the White Rock Fire Fighters Charitable Society, the latter of which has championed the idea of such a playground since 2009.

At Thursday’s dinner, guests enjoyed a “gourmet picnic dinner” and CBC’s Fred Lee served as MC.

“Picnic on the Pier has become an important annual event, and we couldn’t ask for a better partner than Peace Arch Hospital Foundation. The support for this unique fundraiser continues to grow and reinforces just how much the entire community counts on our local hospital,” said Ray Chen, president of Landmark Premiere Properties.

The event will return for a fourth year in August 2019, the foundation also announced.

Last month, Peace Arch News reported that construction at the all-abilities playground – to be installed in Ruth Johnson Park – would be delayed due to a fire at the Alabama factory that was to supply the playground equipment.

 

Guests dine on White Rock Pier during Thursday evening’s Picnic on the Pier event. (Contributed photo)

Picnic on the Pier MC Fred Lee speaks to dinner guests Thursday. (Contributed photo)

Previous story
Surrey family cherishes camp backed by restaurant’s special day

Just Posted

Clayton apartment application sparks traffic concerns for residents

Zen Townhomes owners worry added density will increase pedestrian accidents on their quiet road

Delta cyclist death prompts safety tips from police

After a fatal collision and another involving a teen this week, the DPD bike unit offers safety tips

Holy smokes! Wildfires cause air quality advisory in Lower Mainland

Smoky-sky bulletin issued from province as more than 460 wildfires continue to burn

Surrey woman heads to axe throwing U.S. open

Tiffany Fatima targets $5,000 cash prize, championship ring

Picnic on the Pier raises $65,000 for all-abilities park

White Rock event a collaboration between hospital foundation, Landmark Premiere Properties

Surrey family cherishes camp backed by restaurant’s special day

Drummond sisters have twice enjoyed Zajac Ranch for Children

Woman charged after allegedly threatening Osoyoos mom, newborn

Mother and child’s home invaded by a knife-wielding woman

Chilliwack rodeo protest cancelled as animal rights group receives threats of violence

Fear for safety from possible counter-protest by Soldiers of Odin also a factor

VIDEO: Abbotsford International Airshow kids’ news conference

Highlights from the second annual event

Major Lower Mainland drug bust nets charges against 34 alleged gangsters

Joint task force has seized $1.6M in cash and jewelry, more than 120 firearms and 50 kg of drugs

John A. Macdonald sculptor says B.C. city is doing reconciliation wrong

John Dann created the sculpture in 1981, and recently found out about Victoria’s plan to remove it

‘I am just shaking:’ What people saw and heard during Fredericton shooting

A suspect opened fire and killed four people, two of them police officers, in a quiet neighbourhood

Emaciated orca gets first treatment after being spotted in B.C. waters

Vancouver Aquarium veterinarian Dr. Marty Haulena got a thorough look at the young orca

24 temperature records broken across B.C.

Extreme temperatures recorded in the southern half of the province

Most Read