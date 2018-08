South Surrey and White Rock Chamber of Commerce is to host its annual networking BBQ

The Picnic in the Park, to take place at Peace Arch Park from 5-7:30 p.m., will serve as a “family fun” opportunity for members and non-members to mix and mingle.

The cost of the BBQ is $20 for non-members, $15 for members and guests, and free for children aged 12 or younger.