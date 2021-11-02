PHOTOS: Witches’ South Surrey gathering conjures up $14,000 for Salvation Army

The Annual Witches Luncheon, held Oct. 29 in Crescent Beach, raised more than $14,000. (Kaitlyn Mari Photography photo) The Annual Witches Luncheon, held Oct. 29 in Crescent Beach, raised more than $14,000. (Kaitlyn Mari Photography photo) Sharon Carey speaks at the Annual Witches Luncheon, held Oct. 29 in Crescent Beach. The event raised more than $14,000. (Kaitlyn Mari Photography photo) Organizer Sandra Sereda said the Annual Witches Luncheon, held Oct. 29 in Crescent Beach, raised more than $14,000. (Kaitlyn Mari Photography photo) The Annual Witches Luncheon, held Oct. 29 in Crescent Beach, raised more than $14,000. (Kaitlyn Mari Photography photo)

Local witches have brewed another $14,000 for the Salvation Army, at an annual gathering staged Friday (Oct. 29) in Crescent Beach.

“The event was super successful, with 52 witches attending,” said organizer Sandra Sereda. “There were local fellow witches plus a few who flew in from Edmonton.

“I was so overwhelmed by the spirit of generosity that were conjured up by the group of ladies.”

Sereda and other Semiahmoo Peninsula businesswomen began six years ago a tradition of dressing up for a pre-Halloween get-together on the Friday before Halloween.

The last event in 2019 – it wasn’t staged last year, due to the COVID-19 pandemic – was held in White Rock, and raised more than $2,300, as well as 200lbs of food. It was the first year that the event had included cash donations. Prior to that, the focus was on collecting non-perishables.

This year’s luncheon was held at Cotto al Mare. Sereda said the proceeds will benefit the Salvation Army’s Family Services Division.

