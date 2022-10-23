PHOTOS: White Rock’s war years from WWI, WWII captured in museum exhibit

Displayed in the White Rock Museum and Archives’ Lest We Forget: White Rock During The War Years exhibit is a collection of items that belonged to David L. Bell who was a squadron leader in the Royal Canadian Air Force from 1999 to 1967. Included in the collection are his dress uniform, caps, gloves, a belt and medals. (Peace Arch News photo) A close-up of David L. Bell’s items from the Second World War. (Peace Arch News photo) David L. Bell’s medals from WWII consist of: a star for his service, an Atlantic Star for someone who served six months afloat or two months for air-crew service, a Canadian Volunteer Service Medal for honourably completing 18 months of voluntary service in Naval, Air or Military Forces of Canada, a Distinguished Conduct Medal and a Canadian Forces’ Decoration. (Peace Arch News photo) Text panels cover the walls of the gallery to teach visitors of White Rock’s involvement in WWI and WWII. (Peace Arch News photo) A World War I colouring book published in 1916 by a British Army veteran is displayed in the museum. (Peace Arch News photo)

White Rock Museum and Archives’ Lest We Forget: White Rock During The War Years exhibit is back in time for this year’s Remembrance Day, serving as an opportunity to learn about the city’s involvement in the First and Second World Wars.

Lining the walls of the museum in Uptown White Rock are info graphics with notable figures who served in Air, Military or Naval Forces of Canada. The centre of the gallery attracts bodies in to see the artifacts from those time periods, including medals, uniforms and a colouring book from WWI.

Next to each piece of memorabilia are text panels with information to learn about each item.

Letters from home to service people are captured on the walls of the gallery also, to showcase the impact war has on families of those who served.

