PHOTOS: White Rock’s war years from WWI, WWII captured in museum exhibit

White Rock Museum and Archives’ Lest We Forget: White Rock During The War Years exhibit is back in time for this year’s Remembrance Day, serving as an opportunity to learn about the city’s involvement in the First and Second World Wars.
Lining the walls of the museum in Uptown White Rock are info graphics with notable figures who served in Air, Military or Naval Forces of Canada. The centre of the gallery attracts bodies in to see the artifacts from those time periods, including medals, uniforms and a colouring book from WWI.
Next to each piece of memorabilia are text panels with information to learn about each item.
Letters from home to service people are captured on the walls of the gallery also, to showcase the impact war has on families of those who served.
