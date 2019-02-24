PHOTOS: White Rock’s ‘Coldest Night’ raises $105,000 for homeless prevention

Sources Community Resource Centre raised more than $105,000 for homeless prevention services and its rent bank at the 2019 Coldest Night of the Year event on Saturday.
Nearly 40 teams raised money at this year’s event, which took participants on a walk down White Rock’s Marine Drive.
More than 130 cities across the country participated in the event, raising more than $5,180,000.
Of the participating locations, White Rock placed eigth place for the most money raised.
The top five fundraising teams, which combined raised $36,000, include In the Cold, Cold Night; HomeLife Benchmark Realty; Sources Foundation Board; Rotary Club of White Rock and Semitrail.
