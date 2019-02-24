PHOTOS: White Rock’s ‘Coldest Night’ raises $105,000 for homeless prevention

Money also to support Sources rent bank

Members of Team Semitrail taking a break at the 2019 Coldest Night of the Year event in White Rock. (Amira Loosemore photo)

Sources Community Resource Centre raised more than $105,000 for homeless prevention services and its rent bank at the 2019 Coldest Night of the Year event on Saturday.

Nearly 40 teams raised money at this year’s event, which took participants on a walk down White Rock’s Marine Drive.

More than 130 cities across the country participated in the event, raising more than $5,180,000.

Of the participating locations, White Rock placed eigth place for the most money raised.

The top five fundraising teams, which combined raised $36,000, include In the Cold, Cold Night; HomeLife Benchmark Realty; Sources Foundation Board; Rotary Club of White Rock and Semitrail.

I'm walking in the ❄️cold❄️ tomorrow for @SourcesBC #CNOY19, with 330+ people in #WhiteRockBC, to help vulnerable people in our community to stay safe & warm. TEAM CHILLIN' IT is back for a 5th year! ☃️ If you can, please DONATE & help us WARM UP! 🙏https://t.co/hzMUCkc9Lv 💛💙 pic.twitter.com/vxVRxCaunh — Tiffany Kwong (@kxiaohua) February 22, 2019

Coldest Night of the Year participants walk Marine Drive in White Rock. (Tiffany Kwong photo)

Walkers gather at Sources resource centre in White Rock. (Tiffany Kwong photo)

Sources volunteer services manager Carrie Belanger and event planner Abby Gemino at the White Rock Coldest Night of the Year opening ceremonies. (Tiffany Kwong photo)

Coldest Night of the Year participants walk Marine Drive in White Rock. (Amira Loosemore photo)

Sources event planner Abby Gemino and White Rock Mayor Darryl Walker. (Amira Loosemore photo)

Coldest Night of the Year participants cross Cypress Street as they make their way up the hill on White Rock’s Marine Drive. (Tiffany Kwong photo)

Walkers gather at Sources resource centre in White Rock. (Tiffany Kwong photo)

Sources CEO David Young shares the stage with Rocco Forte of team Semitrail during opening ceremonies. (Tiffany Kwong photo)

Coldest Night of the Year participants walk the waterfront. (Tiffany Kwong photo)