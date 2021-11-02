PHOTOS: White Rock Trunk Or Treat event draws 375

White Rock Baptist Church’s second annual Trunk Or Treat event was “bigger and better” than last year, organizers say.

Initiated for Halloween 2020 to “spread some light and love” during the COVID-19 pandemic, the event drew some 375 kids and their families Sunday (Oct. 31) for fun, activities, entertainment, prizes, games and treats.

“So many families expressed their appreciation and gratitude (after the inaugural event), we had to do it again,” said Fiona Lai, a member of the church’s children’s ministry.

Last year, an estimated 500 parents and kids from across the Lower Mainland gathered in the church 1657 140 St. parking lot for the socially distanced affair, where treats were doled out from the trunks of nearly two dozen decorated vehicles.

“Numbers were up this year and we gave away more than 13,000 individually wrapped candies to eager trick-or-treaters,” Lai said.

“Words are not enough to thank the many volunteers and staff who went above and beyond to put this event together.”

Treats were donated by the Newton Real Canadian Superstore, while Hazelmere Pumpkin Patch donated pumpkins.

White Rock Baptist Church hosted a Trunk Or Treat event for Halloween. (Gary Lai photo)

