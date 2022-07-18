PHOTOS: White Rock Pride Ride rolls through city; Family Day, gala up next

The third annual White Rock Pride Ride cruised through the city Friday evening – starting at Centennial Arena before ending along Marine Drive. (Gord Wait photo) The third annual White Rock Pride Ride cruised through the city Friday evening – starting at Centennial Arena before ending along Marine Drive. (Gord Wait photo) The third annual White Rock Pride Ride cruised through the city Friday evening – starting at Centennial Arena before ending along Marine Drive. (Gord Wait photo) The third annual White Rock Pride Ride cruised through the city Friday evening – starting at Centennial Arena before ending along Marine Drive. (Gord Wait photo) The third annual White Rock Pride Ride cruised through the city Friday evening – starting at Centennial Arena before ending along Marine Drive. (Gord Wait photo) The third annual White Rock Pride Ride cruised through the city Friday evening – starting at Centennial Arena before ending along Marine Drive. (Gord Wait photo) The third annual White Rock Pride Ride cruised through the city Friday evening – starting at Centennial Arena before ending along Marine Drive. (Gord Wait photo)

The White Rock waterfront was a more colourful place than usual Friday evening, as the city’s annual Pride Ride cruised through the city – from Centennial Arena to Marine Drive.

Prior to the ride – which was first held in White Rock in 2020 – a Pride flag was raised at White Rock City Hall to mark the start of Pride Week. And the festivities don’t end with Friday’s cruise, as this weekend the White Rock Pride Society and the City of White Rock get set to host the first White Rock Pride Family Day, which will take place Saturday, July 23 at Miramar Plaza (15165 Thrift Ave.) from 11 a.m. until 5 p.m.

The event will allow visitors to “celebrate Pride, and enjoy food, local vendors and local entertainers.”

“This event aims to bring joy, laughter and fun to our White Rock community, where we can show the world that White Rock is a progressive, vibrant, safe and inclusive city for everyone to visit, live and play here,” reads the synopsis on whiterockpride.com.

“Where we see one another with love, the world becomes a better place.”

After the Family Day events wrap up, the Pride Society will host a ‘Love is Love’ Gala that evening at the Peace Arch Curling Club (1475 Anderson St.). The gala will include a drag show, silent and live auctions, photo booth, 50/50 draw, dinner, dancing and a cash bar. Tickets, available at Ashberry and Logan (1231 Johnston Rd.), are $75.

Prior to last weekend’s Pride Ride, Pride Society president Ernie Klassen noted to Peace Arch News that this year’s events were about more than just LGBTQ2+ issues.

“Our ultimate goal is to eliminate any form of discrimination in our community,” he said. “It’s really about full inclusiveness for every group.”



