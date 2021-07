PHOTOS: White Rock Pride Ride adds rainbow of colour to city

The 2021 White Rock Pride Ride was held Friday, July 23. (Gord Wait photo) The 2021 White Rock Pride Ride was held Friday, July 23. (Gord Wait photo) The 2021 White Rock Pride Ride was held Friday, July 23. (Gord Wait photo) The 2021 White Rock Pride Ride was held Friday, July 23. (Gord Wait photo) The 2021 White Rock Pride Ride was held Friday, July 23. (Gord Wait photo) The 2021 White Rock Pride Ride was held Friday, July 23. (Gord Wait photo) The 2021 White Rock Pride Ride was held Friday, July 23. (Christopher Leach photo) The 2021 White Rock Pride Ride was held Friday, July 23. (Christopher Leach photo) The 2021 White Rock Pride Ride was held Friday, July 23. (Christopher Leach photo) The 2021 White Rock Pride Ride was held Friday, July 23. (Christopher Leach photo) The 2021 White Rock Pride Ride was held Friday, July 23. (Christopher Leach photo) The 2021 White Rock Pride Ride was held Friday, July 23. (Ernie Klassen photo) The 2021 White Rock Pride Ride was held Friday, July 23. (Ernie Klassen photo) The 2021 White Rock Pride Ride was held Friday, July 23. (Christopher Leach photo) The 2021 White Rock Pride Ride was held Friday, July 23. (Christopher Leach photo)

The 2021 White Rock Pride Ride rolled out Friday (July 23), adding a rainbow of colour throughout the city.

Hosted by the White Rock Pride Society, the procession – complete with flags, banners, balloons, pets and even an inflatable unicorn – set out from Centennial Park Arena parking lot and followed a route that took it from West to East Beach, to uptown White Rock and back to the beach.

