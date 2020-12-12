PHOTOS: White Rock photographer documents ‘Messages from the Beach’

Sometimes, all people need is a little lighthearted message to brighten up their day.

And for the last few months, White Rock photographer Irena Shklover has been uncovering little gems along the waterfront that were designed to do just that.

She calls her collection “Messages from the Beach.”

SEE ALSO: White Rock approves mural to honour pandemic front-line

“During the last few months I take photos of all the interesting messages that were left at the White Rock beach for other people. Nowadays I think those messages on rocks are pretty powerful tools of communication,” Shklover wrote to Peace Arch News.

“Life is beautiful,” one message written on a rock reads.

“No matter what people tell you, words and ideas can change the world,” another note reads, which was attached to a branch.

