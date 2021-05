A woman shops for mushrooms at the White Rock Farmers’ Market. (Aaron Hinks photos) Customers line up to buy Mainland Whisky at the White Rock Farmers’ Market. (Aaron Hinks photos) A woman shops for a hat at the White Rock Farmers’ Market. (Aaron Hinks photos) An art dealer waits for customers at the White Rock Farmers’ Market. (Aaron Hinks photos) Two customers interact with a sales person at the White Rock Farmers’ Market. (Aaron Hinks photos) A lady carries her purchases at the White Rock Farmers’ Market. (Aaron Hinks photos) A woman speaks to a vendor at the White Rock Farmers’ Market. (Aaron Hinks photo) The White Rock Farmers’ Market opened for the season on Sunday. (Aaron Hinks photos) A woman organizes her booth at the White Rock Farmers’ Market. (Aaron Hinks photos) The White Rock Farmers’ Market opened for the season on Sunday. (Aaron Hinks photos) The White Rock Farmers’ Market opened for the season on Sunday. (Aaron Hinks photos)

The White Rock Farmers’ Market opened for the season Sunday.

The market, which is held in the newly opened Miramar Plaza (15154 Russell Ave.) and along a section of Russell Avenue is opened every Sunday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. until Oct. 24.

The market, which has adopted the motto “Shop don’t stop,” has COVID-19 safety protocols in place.

There are more than 60 vendors associated with the market, which can be found here.