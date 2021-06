White Rock beach was buzzing with activity on Father’s Day. (Aaron Hinks photo) Warm weather drew large crowds to White Rock’s beach on Father’s Day. (Aaron Hinks photo) White Rock beach was buzzing with activity on Father’s Day. (Aaron Hinks photo) White Rock beach was buzzing with activity on Father’s Day. (Aaron Hinks photo) A waitress at Zapoteca talks to a customer on Father’s Day. (Aaron Hinks photo) A woman picks up her order of fish and chips. (Aaron Hinks photo) A kite surfer catches air in White Rock. (Aaron Hinks photo) White Rock beach was buzzing with activity on Father’s Day. (Aaron Hinks photo) White Rock beach was buzzing with activity on Father’s Day. (Aaron Hinks photo) White Rock beach was buzzing with activity on Father’s Day. (Aaron Hinks photo) White Rock beach was buzzing with activity on Father’s Day. (Aaron Hinks photo)

The White Rock waterfront was buzzing with activity on Father’s Day.

Several restaurants took advantage of the traffic by building temporary patios in front of their eatery.

White Rock council voted to turn Marine Drive into a one-way route last month to help waterfront restaurants recoup losses due to the COVID-19 pandemic.