Shan-E-Punjab Arts Club dancers on the field at BC Place Stadium during a Vancouver Whitecaps game Saturday, April 8, 2023. (Photo: Bob Frid/Vancouver Whitecaps FC)

PHOTOS: Vaisakhi Night at Vancouver Whitecaps game features dancers, music, motorcycle club

Soccer team’s second annual Vaisakhi celebration at BC Place Stadium

Surrey-area talent was showcased during the Vancouver Whitecaps’ Vaisakhi Night at BC Place on Saturday (April 8).

Performers included Shan-E-Punjab Arts Club, anthem singer Jugpreet Bajwa and DJ Heer, and the pre-game “March to the Match” involved the Sikh Motorcycle Club and dhol drummers.

The soccer team’s second annual Vaisakhi celebration also featured a henna station and limited-edition scarves and shirts for sale, with partial proceeds donated to Guru Nanak’s Free Kitchen. BC Place will also donate $1 from every sale at Bombay Kitchen (section 220) to Guru Nanak’s Free Kitchen, and the Whitecaps will match donations.

The game’s “Kid Captains” were Gurlal and Sahib Nagra from Surrey FC.

The game’s “Kid Captains” were Gurlal and Sahib Nagra from Surrey FC. (Photo: Bob Frid/Vancouver Whitecaps FC)

Anthem singer Jugpreet Bajwa at BC Place Stadium during the “Vaisakhi Night” Vancouver Whitecaps game Saturday, April 8, 2023. (Photo: Bob Frid/Vancouver Whitecaps FC)

Sikh Motorcycle Club members “March to the Match” at BC Place Stadium prior to the “Vaisakhi Night” Vancouver Whitecaps game Saturday, April 8, 2023. (Photo: Bob Frid/Vancouver Whitecaps FC)

For this game, won 1-0 by the Caps with a goal by striker Brian White in the 74th minute, the Whitecaps brought back the Vaisakhi logo designed by local artist Sandeep Johal, who designed the Vancouver Canucks’ Diwali logo this season.

During a “Community Soccer Experience” on April 3, Whitecaps FC visited students of Senator Reid Elementary School in Surrey. Coaches and team legend Carl Valentine ran a soccer clinic, and the school received 100 tickets to Saturday’s match, including two for every student who participated in the clinic.


