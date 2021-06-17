PHOTOS: Vaccination a family affair for White Rock firefighter

Raushan Bindra, who graduates this year, received her COVID-19 vaccination this week. It was administered by her dad, Bira Bindra, a White Rock firefighter. (Contributed photo) White Rock firefighter Bira Bindra, who has been working at a local immunization clinic on his days off, vaccinates his daughter Raushan, who is graduating from high school this month. (Contributed photo) Raushan Bindra, who graduates this year, received her COVID-19 vaccination this week. It was administered by her dad, Bira Bindra, a White Rock firefighter. (Contributed photo)

Off-duty White Rock firefighters are pitching in at local immunization clinics on their days off, to “help our communities stay healthy and get their COVID vaccine.”

Recently, firefighter Bira Bindra administered the vaccine to his daughter, Raushan, who graduates high school this month.

tholmes@peacearchnews.com

CoronavirusfirefightersWhite Rock