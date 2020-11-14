PHOTOS: Toy drive for kids in hospital more important in year of COVID-19, says Keian’s parents

Before passing away in January 2014 Keian Blundell delivered toys to children at the hospital who couldn’t come home for Christmas. (Blundell family/Special to Langley Advance Times)Before passing away in January 2014 Keian Blundell delivered toys to children at the hospital who couldn’t come home for Christmas. (Blundell family/Special to Langley Advance Times)
Keian’s Holiday Wish Toy Drive run Nov. 13 to Dec. 13. Shop the wish list by visiting the website on the poster or scan the QR code on your cellphone app. Gifts can be sent directly to the Blundell family. (Blundell family/Special to Langley Advance Times)Keian’s Holiday Wish Toy Drive run Nov. 13 to Dec. 13. Shop the wish list by visiting the website on the poster or scan the QR code on your cellphone app. Gifts can be sent directly to the Blundell family. (Blundell family/Special to Langley Advance Times)
Before passing away in January 2014 Keian Blundell delivered toys to children at the hospital who couldn’t come home for Christmas. (Blundell family/Special to Langley Advance Times.)Before passing away in January 2014 Keian Blundell delivered toys to children at the hospital who couldn’t come home for Christmas. (Blundell family/Special to Langley Advance Times.)
In previous years the Blundell family has organized fundraising events to support Keian’s Holiday Wish Toy Drive. (Blundell family/Special to Langley Advance Times)In previous years the Blundell family has organized fundraising events to support Keian’s Holiday Wish Toy Drive. (Blundell family/Special to Langley Advance Times)
In previous years the Blundell family has organized fundraising events to support Keian’s Holiday Wish Toy Drive. (Blundell family/Special to Langley Advance Times)In previous years the Blundell family has organized fundraising events to support Keian’s Holiday Wish Toy Drive. (Blundell family/Special to Langley Advance Times)

When six-year-old Keian was in hospital receiving treatment, the feeling of isolation was all too familiar for the Blundell family, which is why in the year of COVID-19, they say it is all the more important to spread holiday cheer by continuing Keian’s Holiday Wish Toy Drive.

In memory of their son Keian, parents Ryan and Chantal, organize an annual toy drive to benefit BC Children’s Hospital and Canuck Place Children’s Hospice.

READ MORE: Christmas will be different even if Santa is ‘probably’ immune to COVID, says B.C. top doctor

“We’re not unfamiliar with isolation,” said Keian’s dad, Ryan Blundell.

“Keian went through a bone marrow transplant, so for weeks we lived in an isolation bubble where we had to be absolutely cautious of everything we did… because we had a child who had their immune system knocked out… so in the world of COVID… we have that familiarity.”

Keian was diagnosed with t-cell acute lymphoblastic leukaemia in January 2012 and was admitted to BC Children’s Hospital for treatment.

The young Langley boy was discharged from hospital that year just in time to be at home on Christmas Day to open gifts with his family, instead he return to the hospital with a wagon full of gifts for all the kids who couldn’t return home for the holiday.

Keian was able to return with a wagon full of Christmas cheer in 2013, but passed away in January 2014.

Since then his family has run a holiday toy drive in his honour.

“Things have changed quite drastically this year, we’re not able to have the same outdoor events we do with the RCMP, however they’re still completely supportive of our cause,” said Chantal Blundell, Keian’s mom.

Due to COVID-19 the Blundell family has limited the number of donation drop-off locations this year, but the public can bring unwrapped toys, gift cards or cash to the following Surrey RCMP detachments: 14355 57 Ave., 7235 137 St., 10395 148 St., or 10720 King George Blvd.

And in Langley at Keian’s preschool, Kids in the Grove at West Langley Elementary (9403 212 St.).

“Last year, with the help of the generous community, we were able to raise more than $9400 in cash donations and 1800 toys,” Cst. Mark Peterse, with the Surrey community response unit.

“We appreciate the ongoing support and hope this year, despite the challenges we have faced, we can continue to bring holiday cheer to these children and their families who are already going through so much,” he added.

The family reminds those wishing to donate in-person to follow all public health guidelines.

But for those who wish to donate from a distance the family has included a new element to this year’s fundraiser.

“We know that there is going to be a lot of people who are uncomfortable with doing that (donating in-person) this year, which is why we opted to set up the Amazon Wishlist, where basically when people shop there, they can choose their items and they can click to actually send it to us… so it’ll arrive at our home and there is no contact needed,” Chantal explained.

READ MORE: VIDEO: Langley-based Christmas toy drive and fundraiser prevails despite COVID-19

Keian’s Holiday Wish Toy Drive runs Nov. 13 to Dec. 11 this year.

The family anticipates to deliver all donations to the hospital about a week after the end of the toy drive.

“It’s likely going to look like an outside drop-off,” Chantal said.

For more information and to donate visit Keian’s Holiday Wish Toy Drive on Facebook at www.facebook.com/events/271823200828122, or access the Amazon Wishlist at amzn.to/3dEKFjU.

Alternatively, shop the wishlist by scanning the QR code located in the information poster.

“It’s about helping these kids have a great Christmas,” Chantal said.

@JotiGrewal_
joti.grewal@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

ChristmasCoronavirusfundraiser

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Webinars help people with dementia, caregivers prepare for the holidays during COVID-19

Just Posted

A new shopping event is coming to Cloverdale. Holiday Passport, which is being put on by the Cloverdale Arts & Entertainment Association, offers a chance for shoppers to win a share in $1,500 worth of gift cards for local businesses. (Photo - Malin Jordan)
Holiday Passport program encourages local Christmas shopping in Cloverdale

Participants can win $1,500 in gift cards

A small, 50-person ceremony was held in Veterans’ Square on Remembrance Day. (Photo: Jason Sveinson)
Remembrance Day pictures from Veterans’ Square in Cloverdale

Event was livestreamed on Heritage Surrey’s Facebook page

Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry provides the latest update on the COVID-19 pandemic in the province during a press conference in the press theatre at the legislature. There are calls for the provincial government to provide translations of the updates in languages other than English. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
Interpreters for B.C.’s COVID updates would boost awareness of pandemic protocols, advocate says

Kulpreet Singh says province should provide interpreters for languages other than English.

Before passing away in January 2014 Keian Blundell delivered toys to children at the hospital who couldn’t come home for Christmas. (Blundell family/Special to Langley Advance Times)
PHOTOS: Toy drive for kids in hospital more important in year of COVID-19, says Keian’s parents

Keian’s Holiday Wish Toy Drive is on now until Dec. 11

The Delta Hospice Soceity operates the Irene Thomas Hospice in Ladner. (James Smith photo)
Court affirms order Delta Hospice Society accept memberships rejected in medically assisted dying controversy

No error in earlier finding the board acted contrary to its bylaws by denying applicants who support MAiD

Tuesday, Nov. 17 is Take a Hike Day. Above, people hike Elk Mountain on Sept. 5, 2014 in Chilliwack. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress file)
Unofficial holidays: Here’s what people are celebrating for the week of Nov. 15 to 21

Take a Hike Day, Clean Out Your Refrigerator Day and Adoption Day are all coming up this week

The lease on Hangar 17 at Langley Regional Airport is being disputed in court, as the Township tries to end it and the tenant tries to hold on. (Matthew Claxton/Langley Advance Times)
Langley youth group used airport hangar as clubhouse and rode segways onto runways, lawsuit claims

A legal battle has erupted over a cancelled hangar lease at Langley Regional Airport

Mission Institution. Kevin Mills / Mission City Record.
New cases linked to site of B.C.’s largest prison COVID-19 outbreak

New outbreak could be ‘recipe for disaster’ at Mission Institution, mother of inmate warns

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

The Gitanyow Huwilp Society is one of ten B.C. Indigenous groups receiving funding this fiscal year through the Government of Canada’s Nation Rebuilding Program. (Gitanyow Hereditary Chiefs Office photo)
10 B.C. Indigenous groups get federal funding to rebuild their governance structure

Nation Rebuilding Program providing $2.6 million

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Seven-year-old Aaliyah Rosa was found dead in an apartment in Langley in July. File photo
Lack of oxygen killed Langley seven-year-old, pathologist testifies

The trial of KerryAnn Lewis continues in New Westminster Supreme Court

The Tofino General Hospital has 10 in-patient beds and five stretchers. (Westerly file photo)
COVID-19: Tofino and Ucluelet kindly ask visitors from Lower Mainland to postpone trips, again

“We thank visitors from these regions for their continued support and understanding.”

The federal government is investing $2.3 million to learn more about the impacts of plastic pollution on the natural environment and human health. (Photo by THE CANADIAN PRESS)
Fed offers $2.3 million for plastics-based scientific research

Announcement made during Vancouver’s virtual Zero Waste Conference

Most Read