Liz Campbell-Holroyd guides walkers of the 2018 event. (Aaron Hinks photo)

PHOTOS: Third annual Parkinson’s SuperWalk held in White Rock

Event raises money for research, supportive services

Despite the weather, a couple hundred people turned up for the third annual White Rock Parkinson’s SuperWalk Sunday.

Organized by Liz Campbell-Holroyd and her supporters, the event raises money for Parkinson Society British Columbia, which aims to find a cure through advocacy, education, research and supportive services.

The SuperWalk is the society’s largest fundraising event of the year.

Online donations to the SuperWalk is available until the end of the month, more information can be found here.

 

Event supporters wear a t-shirt, with a name-tag, that says who they’re fundraising for. (Aaron Hinks photo)

Walkers of the 2018 SuperWalk. (Aaron Hinks photo)

Participants warm up before the walk. (Aaron Hinks photo)

Participants warm up before Sunday’s event. (Aaron Hinks photo)

