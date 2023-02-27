Members of the band Dr. Strangelove in costume for the “Sweet Escape”-themed fundraising gala hosted by Surrey Hospitals Foundation at Aria Banquet and Convention Centre on Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023. (Photo: Facebook.com)

Members of the band Dr. Strangelove in costume for the “Sweet Escape”-themed fundraising gala hosted by Surrey Hospitals Foundation at Aria Banquet and Convention Centre on Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023. (Photo: Facebook.com)

PHOTOS: ‘Sweet Escape’ for 700 as Surrey hospital gala raises $2.4M in a single night

$1-million gift honours the memory of Sherrold Haddad, a longtime supporter of the foundation

Close to 700 people filled a Surrey banquet hall to raise a whopping $2.4 million for Surrey Hospitals Foundation.

Saturday night’s sold-out Celebration of Care gala (Feb. 25) was held at Aria Banquet and Convention Centre, where the “Sweet Escape”-themed party featured the band Dr. Strangelove, Surrey City Orchestra, acrobats, auctioneer Fred Lee, co-emcees Sonia Sunger and Dr. Imran Ratanshi, scotch tasting, auctions and more.

More than $11 million has been raised in recent years, thanks to those who chip in to help “change the lives of countless patients in Surrey,” according to a post on surreyhospitalsfoundation.com.

This year’s event, billed as “the largest and most celebrated gala in Surrey,” benefited children’s mental and physical health services at Surrey Memorial Hospital.

The night’s fundraising total includes a $1-million gift honouring the legacy and memory of Sherrold Haddad, a longtime supporter of the foundation. The donation was announced by Haddad’s wife, Marina, two years after the March 2020 death of the popular auto dealer and community builder.

• OBITUARY: Sherrold Haddad brought giant Canadian flag to Surrey car dealership, built community.

As well, an Air Canada Giving Tree Raffle raised more than $100,000 thanks to a matching challenge from Bob Hans.

Gala guests were welcomed into “a French Court and Royal Garden” and two reception areas, and were treated to live music, performances, “walking human art and a “delicious dinner that celebrates the diversity of cultures that call Surrey their home.”

Foundation donor Marina Haddad (middle) with Jane Adams, president and CEO of Surrey Hospitals Foundation, and Tim Delaney, Marina’s son. (Submitted photo)

Gala auctioneer Fred Lee with emcees Sonia Sunger and Dr. Imran Ratanshi. (Submitted photo)

Some gala photos are posted on social media by guests and entertainers. See below.

“It’s so important to have children’s health care close to home,” said Jane Adams, President and CEO of Surrey Hospitals Foundation, “We’ve seen time and time again that community support is a vital catalyst for change, and Saturday night was no exception. We raised over $2.4 million to bring life-saving health care to our kids. With Surrey being the province’s youngest city, these funds are absolutely critical. I know our city will continue to rally together so Surrey can have the health care it deserves.”


