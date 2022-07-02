PHOTOS: Surrey’s Canada Day returns with a bang

After a two-year hiatus, Surrey’s Canada Day celebration returned to Bill Reid Millennium Amphitheatre with a bang.
The all-day event included music, a market, amusement rides, games, food trucks and a fireworks display at the end of the night.
The best part of yesterday’s set. Thank you for having us, Surrey.
Cc: @shawneekish pic.twitter.com/2atDkzgzdT
— ARKELLS (@arkellsmusic) July 2, 2022
Canada Day celebration entertainment pic.twitter.com/xg6G5ZAxc4
— Paul Orazietti (@Paradeguy) July 2, 2022
So much good stuff! Bring your friends and grab a bite at one of the over 30 food trucks at #SurreyCanadaDay. pic.twitter.com/QGRe6pyxH6
— Surrey BC Events (@surreybcevents) July 1, 2022
Surrey Canada Day returned in a big way at the Bill Reid Millennium Amphitheatre. After a 2-year hiatus due to COVID, this signature celebration returned featuring live performances including Canadian rock band Arkells, a new Community Hub, Indigenous cultural sharing & more. pic.twitter.com/z3psE8mMUO
— City of Surrey (@CityofSurrey) July 1, 2022
Happy Canada Day! #surreybc
🇨🇦
Thank you City of Surrey for hosting this Canada Day celebration!@MikeStarchuk @RachnaSinghNDP @BruceRalston @HarryBainsSN @JagrupBrar1 pic.twitter.com/h2FPsFzOlL
— Garry Begg (@GarryBeggBC) July 2, 2022
More Canada Day memories in #oursurrey
Kudos @CityofSurrey for making it thru the pandemic. @SurreyNowLeader @PeaceArchNews @CloverdaleNews @JanetBrown980 @DiscoverSurrey @CloverdaleCOC @Clovrdalebia @SBofT pic.twitter.com/AcHAHNCXAK
— Paul Orazietti (@Paradeguy) July 2, 2022
Alexa, play @haviahmighty. pic.twitter.com/RFktZ8xcBY
— Surrey BC Events (@surreybcevents) July 2, 2022
Canada Day is a time for us to come together and show our national pride for the great country we call home. Thank you for joining us for one of the best events of the summer! pic.twitter.com/hcCZIAdzIE
— City of Surrey (@CityofSurrey) July 1, 2022