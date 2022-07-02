Surrey’s Canada Day celebrations were back Friday, ending with a fireworks display. (Photo: Surrey BC Events/Twitter)

Surrey’s Canada Day celebrations were back Friday, ending with a fireworks display. (Photo: Surrey BC Events/Twitter)

PHOTOS: Surrey’s Canada Day returns with a bang

Event returned to Cloverdale’s Bill Reid Millennium Amphitheatre after 2-year hiatus

After a two-year hiatus, Surrey’s Canada Day celebration returned to Bill Reid Millennium Amphitheatre with a bang.

The all-day event included music, a market, amusement rides, games, food trucks and a fireworks display at the end of the night.

Canada DayCity of Surrey

Previous story
PHOTOS: Canada Day by the Bay returns with live music, celebrations

Just Posted

Surrey’s Canada Day celebrations were back Friday, ending with a fireworks display. (Photo: Surrey BC Events/Twitter)
PHOTOS: Surrey’s Canada Day returns with a bang

Fraser Health is warning of of “increased risk of overdose’ from opioids from both injection and inhalation after “high levels of benzodiazepines” being found in different samples being sold in Surrey. Pictured, an injection of naloxone. (Phil McLachlan - Black Press Media)
Fraser Health warns of ‘increased risk of overdose’ from opioids in Surrey

Bayview Arts Collective hosted a makers market at Crescent Beach on Canada Day. (Geoffrey Yue photos)
PHOTOS: Bayview Arts Collective celebrates Canada Day with Makers Market

On Friday, July 1, Canada will celebrate its 155th birthday. How much do you know about Canada, its history and its people? (Black Press file photo)
QUIZ: How much do you know about Canada?

Pop-up banner image ×