Carla Maskall’s “A Beach Walk” creation was the People’s Choice winner in the Gingerbread Village contest hosted by the Downtown Surrey BIA at Central City Shopping Centre. (Photo: twitter.com/dtsurreybia)

PHOTOS: Surrey shoppers pick ‘A Beach Walk’ as $1,000 winner of Gingerbread Village contest

An area of Central City Shopping Centre was filled with the gingerbread creations from Dec. 4-12

Some prize-winning gingerbread creations were showcased at Central City Shopping Centre this month.

More than $10,000 in cash prizes were awarded in the annual Gingerbread Village contest hosted by the Downtown Surrey Business Improvement Association (BIA).

Carla Maskall’s “A Beach Walk” creation was the $1,000 People’s Choice winner.

“When the family comes together over the holidays, one tradition we can all agree on, is a walk at Surrey’s Crescent Beach or White Rock Beach to look at the ocean and the train,” says a hand-written sign in one corner of the gingerbread beach scene.

Second place in the People’s Choice contest went to ICBA, with “A Scottish Christmas” in third.

“We had over 100 votes & $1,599 was raised that will be donated to Surrey Christmas Bureau,” the BIA tweeted Dec. 14.

In other categories involving school students and local charities, five judges awarded creations based on “wow factor,” uniqueness, attention to detail, overall design, use of products and theme.

Photos of the judged category winners are posted to the BIA’s Facebook page, along with a list of all the winners.

An area of the mall was filled with the gingerbread creations for a fifth year, from Dec. 4 to 12.

• READ MORE: Gingerbread Village contest pitches $10K prizes in Surrey mall showcase.


tom.zillich@surreynowleader.com
