PHOTOS: Surrey Santa Parade of Lights rolls through Cloverdale

A Ready-Mix Concrete truck rolls through Cloverdale Dec. 1, 2019 for the 14th annual Surrey Santa Parade of Lights. (Photos: Olivia Johnson)
A float rolls through Cloverdale Dec. 1, 2019 for the 14th annual Surrey Santa Parade of Lights. (Photos: Olivia Johnson)
The Fraser Valley Heritage Railway Society float rolls through Cloverdale Dec. 1, 2019 for the 14th annual Surrey Santa Parade of Lights. (Photos: Olivia Johnson)
A float rolls through Cloverdale Dec. 1, 2019 for the 14th annual Surrey Santa Parade of Lights. (Photos: Olivia Johnson)
A miniature float rolls through Cloverdale Dec. 1, 2019 for the 14th annual Surrey Santa Parade of Lights. (Photos: Olivia Johnson)
A float rolls through Cloverdale Dec. 1, 2019 for the 14th annual Surrey Santa Parade of Lights. (Photos: Olivia Johnson)
A float rolls through Cloverdale Dec. 1, 2019 for the 14th annual Surrey Santa Parade of Lights. (Photos: Olivia Johnson)
Miss Isabel partcipates in the 14th annual Surrey Santa Parade of Lights in Cloverdale Dec. 1, 2019. (Photos: Olivia Johnson)
A truck rolls through Cloverdale Dec. 1, 2019 for the 14th annual Surrey Santa Parade of Lights. (Photos: Olivia Johnson)
A float rolls through Cloverdale Dec. 1, 2019 for the 14th annual Surrey Santa Parade of Lights. (Photos: Olivia Johnson)
Vehicles roll through Cloverdale Dec. 1, 2019 for the 14th annual Surrey Santa Parade of Lights. (Photos: Olivia Johnson)
Vehicles roll through Cloverdale Dec. 1, 2019 for the 14th annual Surrey Santa Parade of Lights. (Photos: Olivia Johnson)
Trucks roll through Cloverdale Dec. 1, 2019 for the 14th annual Surrey Santa Parade of Lights. (Photos: Olivia Johnson)

Another year and another Santa Parade is in the books.

This year roughly 15,000 people lined the streets of downtown Cloverdale Dec. 1 to watch the 14th annual Surrey Santa Parade of Lights.

Paul Orazietti, parade organizer—and executive director of the Cloverdale Business Improvement Association, said he thought it was this biggest parade yet.

“We added 500 metres of parade route, so I think it might be bigger than last year.”

Orazietti, said 80 entries made up the parade this year.

“The parade itself was over one kilometre long,” he added. “We had a good cross section of community groups, marching bands and others—there were many highlights.”

Orazietti said, for the most part, the night went smoothly.

“I’m super happy with it. The weather was perfect. The crowd was happy. The crowd donated a lot and we supported a variety of charities.”

He said he’ll show drone footage of the event at the Cloverdale District Chamber of Commerce luncheon Dec. 10.

“I can’t say enough about our presenting sponsor, Boyd Autobody and Glass,” Orazietti added. “They brought out eight CFL players to the parade, including our parade marshal Marco Iannuzzi.”

Orazietti said the parade budget went way over because of traffic control costs.

“Because the parade length was increased, the manpower needed was basically doubled.”

Donations were collected for the Surrey Christmas Bureau, the Cloverdale Christmas Hamper, and the Surrey Food Bank.


