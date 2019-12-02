PHOTOS: Surrey Santa Parade of Lights rolls through Cloverdale

Another year and another Santa Parade is in the books.
This year roughly 15,000 people lined the streets of downtown Cloverdale Dec. 1 to watch the 14th annual Surrey Santa Parade of Lights.
Paul Orazietti, parade organizer—and executive director of the Cloverdale Business Improvement Association, said he thought it was this biggest parade yet.
“We added 500 metres of parade route, so I think it might be bigger than last year.”
Orazietti, said 80 entries made up the parade this year.
“The parade itself was over one kilometre long,” he added. “We had a good cross section of community groups, marching bands and others—there were many highlights.”
Orazietti said, for the most part, the night went smoothly.
“I’m super happy with it. The weather was perfect. The crowd was happy. The crowd donated a lot and we supported a variety of charities.”
He said he’ll show drone footage of the event at the Cloverdale District Chamber of Commerce luncheon Dec. 10.
“I can’t say enough about our presenting sponsor, Boyd Autobody and Glass,” Orazietti added. “They brought out eight CFL players to the parade, including our parade marshal Marco Iannuzzi.”
Orazietti said the parade budget went way over because of traffic control costs.
“Because the parade length was increased, the manpower needed was basically doubled.”
Donations were collected for the Surrey Christmas Bureau, the Cloverdale Christmas Hamper, and the Surrey Food Bank.
