PHOTOS: Surrey mother-daughter duo join virtual ride for cancer

A “small but mighty” mother-daughter duo from Surrey are gearing up to once again pedal towards a cure for cancer, as participants in the 2021 Tour de Cure.

Karen Cartmill and her daughter Chrissie Thernes are planning to cycle 100 kilometres on Aug. 28 in memory of Cartmill’s sister, Kathy Stonehouse, whose life the disease claimed in 2011. Funds raised will benefit the BC Cancer Foundation.

This will be Cartmill’s eighth time participating in the ride, and her daughter’s seventh. It became an unofficial family affair in 2013, when Stonehouse’s daughter Jennifer joined the Ride to Conquer Cancer.

The following year, Stonehouse’s son Jeff joined in, as did Thernes and Cartmill, and the four set out on a 250-km trek.

The tradition continued from there, and over the years, Team Kathy’s Riders has raised just shy of $64,000.

This year, that figure will grow by more than $8,000 – it was at $8,204 as of noon Thursday (July 22).

On her fundraising page, Thernes, who is team captain this year, said despite changes to the event – including that it is once again being held virtually – there are many things that remain the same, among them, that cancer is a reality for many even amidst a global pandemic; that every year, the list of those she is riding for gets longer; and, that she is choosing to make a difference for a cause that is close to her heart.

“My mom and I proudly wear our golden helmets and Kathys Riders jerseys as we ride,” she writes.

“While the last 15 months have brought a lot of challenges and changes, I hope that your support for this cause will be a constant. Every dollar you donate means a dollar more to the world leading scientists and doctors at the BC Cancer Foundation who continue their efforts to conquer cancer.”

Both Cartmill and Thernes set their personal fundraising goals for the one-day event at $1,000. To boost their efforts further, visit tourdecure.ca/team/kathysriders

