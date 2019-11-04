(Photo: Instagram@jakeinvancity)

PHOTOS: Surrey descends on free Bear Creek Parks Lights event

Attraction runs nightly from 6 to 9 p.m. until Nov. 15

Lights will fill the playground and water-park areas of Surrey’s Bear Creek Park until Nov. 15, in an annual event that has expanded and relocated for 2019.

From now to Nov. 15, illuminated trees and light displays can be seen from 6 to 9 p.m., with special attractions planned on three dates.

On select nights, a park-and-ride shuttle is being offered from the Surrey School District Education Centre (14033 92nd Ave.). For more event details and tips for your visit, visit surrey.ca/culture-recreation/14033.aspx.

www.instagram.com

www.instagram.com

twitter.com

t.co

www.instagram.com

www.instagram.com

twitter.com

t.co

www.instagram.com

www.instagram.com

www.instagram.com

www.instagram.com

twitter.com

twitter.com

www.instagram.com

www.instagram.com

www.instagram.com

Previous story
$20,000 presented for White Rock’s pier-repair effort

Just Posted

Thousands of eagles return to Fraser Valley

Eagle biologist David Hancock says in the 1960s, he counted only three nesting pairs in the valley

$20,000 presented for White Rock’s pier-repair effort

Amenities to be included in full rebuild of storm-damaged structure still under discussion: mayor

PHOTOS: ‘Green Team’ plants another 175 trees in White Rock park

Last month, the team partnered with the City of White Rock to plant about 300 trees

Meet Your Muslim Neighbour event to take place in South Surrey

Event to feature food, culture and Q&A

PHOTOS: Surrey Hospice Society hosts memorial dove release event

‘Letting go is not the same as forgetting,’ executive director says

Happy 50th: ‘Sesame Street’ characters talk favourite celebrity guests

It includes everyone from Whoopi to Janelle

With carbon monoxide, it doesn’t take a lot to be deadly

Nov. 1-7 is Carbon Monoxide Awareness Week in B.C.

VIDEO: Hometown 5-2 victory for Vancouver Giants Sunday against Medicine Hat

Trent Miner made 33 saves while Dylan Plouffe scored his fourth goal in the past five games

Junior hockey game in Nelson ends with accusation of racist taunts

Nelson’s coach said a Kamloops Storm player used insensitive language

Patients lacking English need equal access to interpreters across Canada: doctor

Patients with a chronic disease and limited English are more likely to return to the emergency room

Investigation: Lead in some Canadian water worse than Flint

It wasn’t the Canadian government that exposed the scope of this public health concern

VIDEO: Two killed when SUV veers into Harrison Lake

The only survivor managed to get out of the partially submerged SUV

Man sentenced to 7.5 years for ‘unquestionably horrific’ Coquitlam bus stop assault

Tyrel William Scott offered Cody Cardiff a cigarette, then stabbed him twice

VIDEO: Giants kick off November with a victory

After a 6-3 win over the Americans Saturday night, the G-Men play back in the Lower Mainland Sunday

Most Read