PHOTOS: Surrey descends on free Bear Creek Parks Lights event

Lights will fill the playground and water-park areas of Surrey’s Bear Creek Park until Nov. 15, in an annual event that has expanded and relocated for 2019.

From now to Nov. 15, illuminated trees and light displays can be seen from 6 to 9 p.m., with special attractions planned on three dates.

On select nights, a park-and-ride shuttle is being offered from the Surrey School District Education Centre (14033 92nd Ave.). For more event details and tips for your visit, visit surrey.ca/culture-recreation/14033.aspx.

