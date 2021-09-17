PHOTOS: ‘Superheroes’ drop from Surrey’s Central City tower for Easter Seals campers

‘So far, this event has raised almost $50,000,’ event rep says

Participant identified as Chris was among fundraising “superheroes” to rappel Surrey’s Central City tower in another Drop Zone charity event on Tuesday, Sept. 14. (submitted photo)

Some “superheroes” dropped from a Surrey tower to help send children and adults with disabilities to Easter Seals summer camps.

For a third year, the organization’s “Drop Zone” fundraising event returned to the Central City building on a rainy Tuesday, Sept. 14.

Well-harnessed participants raised a minimum $850 to rappel the side of Surrey’s landmark tower.

“So far, this event has raised almost $50,000, but I don’t have a final amount tallied yet,” noted Jennifer Vasarhely, with Easter Seals, British Columbia & Yukon. “It will be closer to $100K once all the funds come in.”

Donors can add to the total on the website dropzonebc.ca.

Other Drop Zone fundraisers are held in Burnaby, Vancouver and Kelowna.

In 2019, Now-Leader reporter Lauren Collins did the Surrey “Drop Zone” and wrote a column about how conquering your fear is easier when it’s for charity.

