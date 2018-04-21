The community turned out in force to Surrey’s annual Vaisakhi Parade on Saturday, April 21. (Photos by Crystal Scuor)

PHOTOS: Sun shines down on Surrey’s Vaisakhi parade

Surrey celebration considered the biggest in North America and one of the largest outside India

Thousands flocked to Newton streets Saturday to take part in the annual Vaisakhi celebration.

Sun shined down on this year’s Surrey Vaisakhi Parade, which has been running for two decades.

A crowd of up to 500,000 was expected at this year’s event.

Every April, Sikhs celebrate the harvest, and the founding of their religion in 1699 with the creation of the Khalsa, containing the tenets of the faith, by Guru Gobind Singh.

For the wide community, parade day represents an opportunity for everyone to enjoy tasty – and free – Indian food as well as experience some intercultural fellowship.

