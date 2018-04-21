PHOTOS: Sun shines down on Surrey’s Vaisakhi parade

Surrey celebration considered the biggest in North America and one of the largest outside India

The community turned out in force to Surrey’s annual Vaisakhi Parade on Saturday, April 21. (Photos by Crystal Scuor)

Thousands flocked to Newton streets Saturday to take part in the annual Vaisakhi celebration.

Sun shined down on this year’s Surrey Vaisakhi Parade, which has been running for two decades.

A crowd of up to 500,000 was expected at this year’s event.

Every April, Sikhs celebrate the harvest, and the founding of their religion in 1699 with the creation of the Khalsa, containing the tenets of the faith, by Guru Gobind Singh.

For the wide community, parade day represents an opportunity for everyone to enjoy tasty – and free – Indian food as well as experience some intercultural fellowship.

Sikh recognize we live on Native lands Nagar Kirtan is held on traditional, unceded & shared territories of Kwantlen, Semiahmoo, Katzie, Musqueam, Kwikwetlem, Qayqayt & Tsawwassen First Nations. #SurreyBC. #reconciliation #bcsikhs #buildingbonds pic.twitter.com/itLx0HIGJ3 — Ⓡⓐⓜⓐⓝ Ⓢⓘⓝⓖⓗ (@boparaiied) April 21, 2018

My current situation 🎊🎉🍛 Truly having a blast covering the #Vaisakhi festival in Surrey for @SurreyNowLeader 📰 stay tuned for more photos and a short clip of the celebration. pic.twitter.com/4RNLSrhcuT — Crystal Scuor (@CrystalScuor604) April 21, 2018

Great weather in #SurreyBC attracted large crowds for #Vaisakhi2018 today. #SurreyTMC has been working hard to keep traffic flowing during one of the world's largest #Vaisakhi celebrations. ^g+ pic.twitter.com/NBh0MNVW7A — Surrey Traffic (@SurreyTraffic) April 21, 2018

One of the largest Vaisakhi parades outside of India happening today in #SurreyBC. Here are some simple safety tips for keeping your children safe at #SurreyVaisakhi : https://t.co/DMgNPdRS6W pic.twitter.com/tN6GpXiKOl — Surrey RCMP (@SurreyRCMP) April 21, 2018

128 Street in #SurreyBC happening right now! One of the world's largest #Vaisakhi celebrations outside of India. pic.twitter.com/48zaH4ogcg — Surrey Traffic (@SurreyTraffic) April 21, 2018

A beautiful day to celebrate #Vaisakhi, with thousands of people in #SurreyBC. pic.twitter.com/UbRO7ezM5b — John Horgan (@jjhorgan) April 21, 2018