PHOTOS: South Surrey students learn about compassion, turn words into action

Laronde Elementary French Immersion Grade 6 students undertook Compassion Projects, with efforts benefiting five non-profit organizations. (Contributed photo)Laronde Elementary French Immersion Grade 6 students undertook Compassion Projects, with efforts benefiting five non-profit organizations. (Contributed photo)
Compassion has been a hot topic in Christine Carriou’s Grade 6 French Immersion class this year.

Since the school year began, the Laronde Elementary students have been exploring their potential to have an impact on those around them.

They “have been encouraged to have a voice while learning about who they are and about life, especially about love, kindness, and caring, hence, compassion,” Carriou explained.

“I wanted my students to learn and to really understand that each one of them can make a difference in their community.”

Dubbing the assignment the Compassion Project – Projet du Compassion – Carriou challenged her students to learn about global citizenship and non-profit organizations, and how they could work together towards a common goal.

In groups, they researched, planned and documented their progress; from choosing an organization to focus on, to actually contacting the organization and determining how best they could help, and then, coming up with ways to do exactly that.

Five organizations were chosen to benefit: BC Children’s Hospital, Lookout Housing and Health Society, Sources Women’s Place, Make-a-Wish Foundation and the SPCA.

Carriou said the students were “so excited” by ideas they came up with to raise funds; from organizing a bottle drive and selling handmade items at school to creating a website where people could find information about a specific cause and donate.

While she’s challenged classes in previous years to a similar task, the effort and response this year has raised the bar. It “has been so amazing” in comparison, Carriou said.

“They’re really understanding their importance of love and kindness… their impact of humanity.”

In addition, the students learned marketing, trouble-shooting, confidence and more.

Wednesday (Nov. 24), their efforts culminated with a sale at the school, where the students sold everything from bookmarks and bath salts to Christmas hats and stress balls.

The wrap-up event wasn’t open to the public, however, donations of cash (identifying which organization its intended for) as well as items for the SPCA (including food, blankets and toys for dogs, cats and birds) may be dropped off at the 1880 Laronde Dr. school through to Dec. 3. A bank account has also been opened specifically for the project, for anyone who who like to e-transfer a donation. Carriou asked that those transactions – to larondecompassionproject@gmail.com – also identify the target organization, so that the funds may be properly allocated.

Carriou said the class is not able to provide tax receipts for donations, but said anyone needing more information may contact her at carriou_c@surreyschools.ca


tholmes@peacearchnews.com
