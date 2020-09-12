PHOTOS: South Surrey Rotarians pitch in at Sources’ group home

Chip Bowness (seated) and Brian O’Ruairc in the nearly-completed Stayte House kitchen. (Contributed photo) The group home’s kitchen is stripped in preparation for renovations. (Contributed photo) Chip Bowness works on the kitchen renos. (Contributed photo) Rhonda Latreille works on tiling in the kitchen. (Contributed photo) Brian O’Ruairc works on renovations to Sources’ Stayte House group home. (Contributed photo) Rotary Club of South Surrey members (from left) Scott Phemister, Shauna Hornak, Pat Hahn (centre), Michael Hibbert and Deirdre O’Ruairc outside Stayte House. (Contributed photo) Chip Bowness and Deirdre O’Ruairc in the renovated kitchen. (Contributed photo)

Residents of a Sources Community Resource Centres group home on 160 Street are enjoying updated kitchen and dining-room space, following renovations completed by Rotary Club of South Surrey members.

The work at Stayte House wrapped up Monday (Sept. 7), following three “solid weeks” of effort by volunteers, some of whom – including the 13-year-old grandson of two club members – pitched in six days a week, club president Rhonda Latreille said.

“It was a great project,” Latreille said Friday (Sept. 11). “The difference is really remarkable.”

Latreille said the work was planned pre-pandemic, after receiving a request late last year from Sources’ chief executive officer David Young.

“We agreed to provide the labour,” Latreille said.

Stayte House is located at 1290 160 St. According to a Fraser Health report completed following an inspection last November, its second-floor kitchen cabinets were “starting to show wear and tear,” as were various sections of the second-floor dining room flooring. There was also wear to the door trim at the entrance to the kitchen from the dining room.

A follow-up report in March notes a health and safety plan had been submitted detailing plans to upgrade the kitchen.

The pandemic put the project on hold, Latreille said, but once underway, club members worked diligently to get it done. A total of 430 volunteers hours were logged, she said.

The renovations took care of both rooms noted in the inspection report – the kitchen was stripped and completely renovated, while the dining room floor was redone. The scope of the project also grew to include the laundry area and electrical system.

“They had to rebuild the entrance as well, between the kitchen and dining room,” Latreille added.

Latreille – who moved to White Rock in 2014 and became president of the club this past July – said while the club fundraises for various projects and causes, the hands-on approach to helping is something the members take pride in.

“By and large, if we have the ability to be involved, that’s our preference,” she said.

Other efforts underway include continued support for an orphanage in Cambodia and other international projects. The club is also planning a shredding event locally for late October.

tholmes@peacearchnews.com

CoronavirusRotarySurreyvolunteersWhite Rock