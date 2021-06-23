PHOTOS: South Surrey prize-home tours starting

The PNE’s first-ever built-in-place lottery grand prize home, located in South Surrey, opens for public tours this weekend.
Built by Langley’s Distrikt Homes, the three-level residence, located at 961 McNally Creek Dr., is just over 3,600 square feet, with four bedrooms and 4.5 bathrooms. It’s part of a prize package valued at $1.8 million.
Its completion marked the first time since launching in 1934 that a PNE Prize Home Lottery grand prize has been built in place, rather than on-site in Vancouver and moved – a decision that was made due to pandemic restrictions that limited in-person touring options.
Free guided tours start Saturday (June 26) and are to continue on weekends until July 25. Visitors (no more than six per group) must book a ticket for a specific time slot – which can be reserved at ticketleader.ca – and will be required to maintain physical distancing in the lineup and throughout the house.
They must also bring and wear a face mask, and sanitize hands both before and after the tour.
Doors are open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., and only debit or credit transactions will be accepted for on-site purchases of the lottery tickets (two for $30, six for $60 or 15 for $125).
Tickets – 788,000 are available – also offer a chance at prizes including one of five Chevrolets, $100,000 in cash prizes, a Harley-Davidson motorcycle from Trev Deeley and a $10,000 Yaletown Interiors gift certificate.
There are also 50/50 tickets and bonus cash draws.
For more information or to purchase tickets, visit pneprizehome.ca or call 604-678-4663.
The phone lines are open Monday to Friday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and weekends from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
tholmes@peacearchnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter
www.peacearchnews.com/newsletters