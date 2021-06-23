PHOTOS: South Surrey prize-home tours starting

The 2021 PNE Prize Home is located in South Surrey, at 961 McNally Creek Dr. (Janis Nicolay photo) Kristi Gordon poses in the kitchen/dining area of the 2021 PNE prize home. (Janis Nicolay photo) Kristi Gordon poses in the living area of the 2021 PNE prize home. (Janis Nicolay photo) This year’s PNE Prize Home was built in-place, in South Surrey. (Janis Nicolay photo) This year’s PNE Prize Home was built in-place, in South Surrey. (Janis Nicolay photo)

The PNE’s first-ever built-in-place lottery grand prize home, located in South Surrey, opens for public tours this weekend.

Built by Langley’s Distrikt Homes, the three-level residence, located at 961 McNally Creek Dr., is just over 3,600 square feet, with four bedrooms and 4.5 bathrooms. It’s part of a prize package valued at $1.8 million.

Its completion marked the first time since launching in 1934 that a PNE Prize Home Lottery grand prize has been built in place, rather than on-site in Vancouver and moved – a decision that was made due to pandemic restrictions that limited in-person touring options.

Free guided tours start Saturday (June 26) and are to continue on weekends until July 25. Visitors (no more than six per group) must book a ticket for a specific time slot – which can be reserved at ticketleader.ca – and will be required to maintain physical distancing in the lineup and throughout the house.

They must also bring and wear a face mask, and sanitize hands both before and after the tour.

Doors are open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., and only debit or credit transactions will be accepted for on-site purchases of the lottery tickets (two for $30, six for $60 or 15 for $125).

Tickets – 788,000 are available – also offer a chance at prizes including one of five Chevrolets, $100,000 in cash prizes, a Harley-Davidson motorcycle from Trev Deeley and a $10,000 Yaletown Interiors gift certificate.

There are also 50/50 tickets and bonus cash draws.

For more information or to purchase tickets, visit pneprizehome.ca or call 604-678-4663.

The phone lines are open Monday to Friday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and weekends from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

