PHOTOS: South Surrey French Immersion students raise $4K for charity

Grade 6 Laronde Elementary students raised $4,000 for seven charities through their 'Compassion Project.' (Contributed photo)
Grade 6 French Immersion students at Ecole Laronde Elementary who spent months learning about love, kindness and caring have raised nearly $4,000 for a handful of charities.

Teacher Christine Carriou said seven non-profits are to share in the ‘Compassion Project’ funds, which were collected through efforts including a bottle drive, craft and bake sale, and by going door-to-door to request donations.

Carriou had challenged her students to learn about global citizenship and non-profit organizations, and how they could work together towards a common goal.

In groups, they researched which organizations to focus on, made contact to determine how best they could help, and then came up with ways to do that.

Seven organizations were chosen to benefit – BC Children’s Hospital, SPCA, Make-a-Wish Foundation, Peace Arch Hospital Foundation, BC Cancer Foundation, Surrey Animal Resource Centre and BC Feed the Kids – and the final fundraising event was held on Feb. 14.

Carriou said the pre-teens, as with their peers who took on the same project in previous years, were encouraged to have a voice while learning about who they are and about life. She wanted them to understand that each of them could make a difference.


