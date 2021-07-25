PHOTOS: South Surrey foundation doles out $26,400 to young students

Participants in the Cmolik Foundation’s Summer ‘Camp-in-a-Box.’ (Contributed photo) Camp teachers (from left) Riley Westwood, Grade 7, Kurt Heacock, Grade 6, and Armee Malig (Grade 5). (Contributed photo) Grade 6 student Jalber Ocuam participated in the Cmolik Foundation’s Summer ‘Camp-in-a-Box’ program. (Contributed photo) Campers had opportunity to try science, technology, engineering and mathematic activities. (Contributed photo) Grade 6 student Adrian Ram participated in the Cmolik Foundation’s Summer ‘Camp-in-a-Box’ program. (Contributed photo)

Seventy-nine young Surrey students received a share of $38,000 towards their post-secondary education this month, through a summer camp presented by Cmolik Foundation.

The South Surrey-based foundation partnered with Lena Shaw Elementary to offer the Summer ‘Camp-in-a-Box’ from July 5-9, providing campers with opportunities to participate in activities related to Science, Technology, Electronics and Mathematics (STEM).

The projects were undertaken at home, with progress reported to teachers via Microsoft Teams. They were aimed at encouraging the students to consider the possibility of a post-secondary career in a STEM-related field, while adhering to COVID-19 protocols.

Participants had opportunities to build a hydraulic crane; create erupting art; construct windmills, vehicles and catapults using Newton’s Law; and design LED light-up T-shirts. On completion, each received a Tuition Passport that they can use towards their post-secondary studies.

In all, $26,400 in tuition passports was awarded – $200 to each Grade 5 participant who completed the camp, $300 to the Grade 6s and $500 to each Grade 7 camper.

Camp co-ordinator Carrigan Rose said doing the activities at home created an opportunity to engage the entire family.

It “inspires important discussions about whether students are interested in a career in STEM and what possibilities exist for their future,” Carrigan said in a news release.

The summer camp is part of The Cmolik Foundation’s Expanding Horizons program, which focuses on encouraging new skills and career aspirations for students in Grades 5-7.

Carrigan said typically, the foundation also plans a fall tour of Peace Arch Hospital for the students, however, that aspect has once again been cancelled due to the pandemic.

Offering the summer camp for more than a decade, the foundation was founded in 2008 to provide opportunities for youth who have experienced adversity. It works to support graduating students and encourage young children to dream.

In April, an Earl Marriott alumna focused on exploring the use of a patient’s own immune system as a method of attacking and fighting cancer was one of three students selected for a new award being offered by The Cmolik Foundation.

Tanis Orsetti received a $15,000 Cmolik Graduate Studies Scholarship to further her studies in the field of medicine.

The foundation also annually provides $40,000 scholarships to as many as 20 B.C. students. The funds are paid over five years.

For more information, visit thecmolikfoundation.com

