PHOTOS: Sources’ ‘Roses’ gala raises $300K for mental health

Sources Foundation’s annual gala raised more than $300,000 in support of mental health and social wellness.
The 25th anniversary event – dubbed ‘Run for the Roses Redux’ – was held Nov. 6 at Hazelmere Country Club, MC’d by Virgin Radio host Nira Arora.
The annual gala – an evening of fine dining, entertainment, live and silent auctions and more – is Sources Foundation’s signature event. This year, gathering limits that were in place when tickets went on sale in August meant only a limited number of seats were initially available.
Those 140 tickets quickly sold out, however, more were released after the provincial health officer announced that gathering-capacity limits would lift as of Oct. 25.
The event was still a hybrid affair, with two online options. Online participation was also offered for raffle tickets and silent-auction bids.
Gala proceeds are to benefit Sources programming for youth, seniors and families struggling with mental illness, as well as help provide accessible affordable or free professional counselling and other supports to community members in need.
